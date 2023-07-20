Altus Power Community Solar Now Available to New Jersey Residents

Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS), the leading end-to-end provider of clean, distributed electric power, today announced that New Jersey residents are able to sign up for Altus Power Community Solar. The program is part of the New Jersey Community Solar Energy Pilot Program and gives subscribers access to the benefits of clean, electric power with a 20% savings off their monthly utility bills. Slots are available to both renters and homeowners who are looking for opportunities to save on their utility bills while supporting New Jersey’s transition to clean electric power.

“With electric rates expected to increase as much as 7% across the state this summer, New Jerseyans are seeking ways to save money on their utility bills without sacrificing summer necessities like air conditioning,” said Daniella Gray, Head of the Customer Experience Team, Altus Power. “We have been proudly serving multi-family residents in New Jersey with clean, electric power at a discount since 2011 and we are now able to increase the number of households we can serve significantly – offering New Jersey residents across income brackets monthly savings along with the benefits of clean, electric power made locally.”

As one of the pioneers of Community Solar, Altus Power currently serves more than 20,000 subscribers nationwide. Community Solar provides renters, apartment-dwellers and homeowners access to clean energy savings without requiring the customer to provide their roofs for the installation of solar panels. Instead, customers can choose clean energy by subscribing to a Community Solar system owned and operated by Altus Power and located on commercial and industrial facilities throughout New Jersey.

Signing up is easy and can be done following these steps:

  1. Visit http://www.altuspower.com/nj or download the free Altus Power Community Solar app on the Apple App store or Google Play Store
  2. See if your zip code qualifies
  3. Fill out your address, contact, and utility info
  4. Set up your preferred payment method to pay for bill credits at a 20% discount (from your utility bill)
  5. Once approved, you start receiving solar credits – no upfront cost or equipment necessary

Limited spots are available, with priority access given to those who qualify for certain state benefits. To learn more about how to qualify, please visit http://www.altuspower.com/nj.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Conn., is the premier independent commercial-scale provider of clean electric power serving commercial, industrial, public sector and Community Solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

