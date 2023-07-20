Verizon received J.D. Power awards in all six regions -- achieving top score across all study factors.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the United States, customers agree, Verizon is unmatched in wireless network quality. For the 31st consecutive time, the latest J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, Volume 2, names Verizon as the most awarded brand for Wireless Network Quality.

Verizon was also named #1 for Network Quality across all six regions in the country, beating every national and regional wireless carrier evaluated. Verizon achieved the best PP100 score across all problem areas, with the fewest call, messaging and data problems reported.

Verizon maintains its position as the most winning brand of J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality, more than any other U.S. network provider in the history of this study.

“Providing the best, most reliable, highest performing and secure wireless service to our customers is our mission – all day, every day, and being recognized by J.D. Power – the ‘voice of the customer’ – means our customers value the work we do,” said Joe Russo, EVP, Global Networks and Technology for Verizon. “We’ll take a moment to acknowledge this award, and then get back to work making the best network experience even better for our customers. That’s what they expect from us and why they rely on the Verizon network.”

The J.D. Power findings include responses from more than 26,215 wireless customers who participated in a national survey conducted between January and July 2023. J.D. Power recognizes the highest-ranking companies from results based on customer experience from the companies evaluated.

