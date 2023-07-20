Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp Revolutionizes Water Cleaning Technologies with Groundbreaking Algae and Red Tide Removal Solution

56 minutes ago
TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp (OTC PINK:AWSL) is set to transform the landscape of water cleaning technologies with its game-changing acquisition of TOMA Environmental, securing international rights to introduce the groundbreaking Algae 'Solaris' Technology.

Algae and Red Tide blooms pose a recurring threat to the health and drinking water of millions worldwide. This summer, communities and businesses around Lakes, Ponds, and water bodies brace for toxic algae blooms, fearing the consequences that range from contaminated drinking water to ecological devastation, tourism decline, and severe health issues for both humans and marine life.

With extensive testing and advanced solar-powered, wind-propelled communication technology, the Solaris technology has proven its ability to eliminate red algae blooms from rivers, ponds, lakes, and beaches. It possesses the remarkable capability to "see" and absorb algae, processing it into a valuable 100% organic pure paraffin by-product, highly sought after in the cosmetics industry.

Hundreds of Solaris boats will be leased to governmental and corporate organizations that have allocated substantial budgets to combat the detrimental effects of algae and red tide blooms caused by runoff pollution. These harmful blooms result from rainwater carrying fertilizers and manure from large farm fields into streams that flow into water bodies. The Solaris technology provides an efficient solution to this pollution crisis, safeguarding fish, wildlife, and people from the toxic consequences.

Tommy Alfredo, Executive Vice President of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure, expressed his pride in the acquisition, stating, "This breakthrough technology brings immense value to AP&I's shareholders, along with the inventor and our CEO, Kevin Bagnall. We have invested significant time and effort perfecting this technology, and the results are truly groundbreaking. We are already in advanced negotiations with multiple governmental bodies to lease a substantial fleet of these boats, making a significant difference to communities grappling with the serious threat of harmful algae and Red Tide."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp:

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. is at the forefront of environmental technologies with its Water Purification Technology division that effectively combats harmful algae blooms in freshwater rivers and lakes, as well as Red Tide algae blooms in saltwater bodies.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp's Next Generation Agriculture division offers farmers financial benefits through eco-friendly fire retardants and Ascogel, which increases production by up to 30% and retains up to 400 times its weight in water for dry conditions.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp's under it's Scrap Tire Construction Products division, acquired K.B. Industries, Inc., with its cutting-edge technology Flexi®-Pave that has been creating sustainable infrastructure products for over 20 years. Flexi®-Pave is a highly porous and durable material widely used for stormwater management, water treatment, shoreline protection, and ship docks. A partial list of renowned installations for its proprietary Flexi®-Pave include; Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic - Beltline; and Kew Botanical Gardens in London. Flexi®-Pave's exceptional characteristics include long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even in freeze-thaw conditions), trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance.

For media inquiries, please contact:
[email protected]
Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com
Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

SOURCE: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.



