ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that ReletexTM by Reliefband, the first and only FDA cleared non-invasive neuromodulation device available by prescription for nausea and vomiting, will be distributed and billed exclusively by electroCore, Inc. within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) eligible entities.



“Reliefband is a leading innovator in wearable technology for the treatment of nausea and vomiting,” commented Rich Ransom, Chief Executive Officer of Reliefband Technologies. “Partnering with electroCore to distribute our prescription non-invasive, non-drug, neuromodulation device seemed like a natural fit. We are excited about the collaboration and hopeful the relationship will provide our veterans access to another FDA cleared non-drug solution.”

“We are thrilled to be offering the Reletex product within VA hospitals and other FSS eligible entities,” commented Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “We continue to build out our commercial sales organization and look for unique and complementary therapies which can be made available to our customer base. The drug-free, patient-controlled Reletex product is ideal for veterans suffering from nausea and vomiting and we believe it will be well adopted by customers who utilize neuromodulation devices such as our existing gammaCore™ therapy to treat medical conditions.”

About Reliefband Technologies, LLC

Reliefband is a world leader in neuromodulation and wearable technology. The company’s patented, clinically proven wearable solution quickly prevents and effectively treats nausea and vomiting. Its unique, FDA-cleared neuromodulation technology was originally developed for use in hospitals and alters nerve activity through targeted delivery of gentle pulses to the underside of the wrist to “turn off” feelings of nausea and vomiting. Reliefband is a drug-free alternative that eliminates the discomfort associated with nausea and vomiting. The Reliefband wearable solution has been an industry leader for more than 20 years and is available OTC, at Reliefband.com and Amazon.com.

About ReletexTM

Reletex is an advanced pulse generator that utilizes neuromodulation technology. It is the First-Class II neuromodulation device cleared by the FDA for the therapy of nausea and vomiting. Reletex is a single patient use device and can function with its included set of non-replaceable/non-rechargeable batteries for approximately 150 hours when used on setting 3. Reletex is available by prescription for the treatment of nausea and vomiting as an adjunct to antiemetics.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the Company’s business prospects through distribution of Reletex within the Department of Veterans Affairs or other FSS eligible entities or other new markets or other distribution agreements and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

[email protected]