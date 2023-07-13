PR Newswire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will release its second-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 3, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.
Conference Call:
Timken's Q2 2023 Earnings Results
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Dial-In: 833-470-1428
or 404-975-4839
Access Code: 023620
(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)
Conference Call Replay:
Replay Dial-In available through
Aug. 17, 2023:
866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194
Replay Access Code: 189497
Live Webcast:
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and America's Best Large Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]
