NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will release its second-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 3, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

Conference Call: Timken's Q2 2023 Earnings Results Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Dial-In: 833-470-1428 or 404-975-4839 Access Code: 023620 (Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.) Conference Call Replay: Replay Dial-In available through Aug. 17, 2023: 866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194 Replay Access Code: 189497 Live Webcast: http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and America's Best Large Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

