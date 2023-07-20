Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN), an experienced developer of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCS) solutions and enhanced oil recovery. The acquisition is an all-stock transaction valued at $4.9 billion, or $89.45 per share based on ExxonMobil’s closing price on July 12, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Denbury shareholders will receive 0.84 shares of ExxonMobil for each Denbury share.

“Acquiring Denbury reflects our determination to profitably grow our Low Carbon Solutions business by serving a range of hard-to-decarbonize industries with a comprehensive carbon capture and sequestration offering,” said Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO. “The breadth of Denbury’s network, when added to ExxonMobil’s decades of experience and capabilities in CCS, gives us the opportunity to play an even greater role in a thoughtful energy transition, as we continue to deliver on our commitment to provide the world with the vital energy and products it needs.”

The transaction synergies are expected to drive strong growth and returns for ExxonMobil. The acquisition of Denbury provides ExxonMobil with the largest owned and operated CO 2 pipeline network in the U.S. at 1,300 miles, including nearly 925 miles of CO 2 pipelines in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi – located within one of the largest U.S. markets for CO 2 emissions, as well as 10 strategically located onshore sequestration sites. A cost-efficient transportation and storage system accelerates CCS deployment for ExxonMobil and third-party customers over the next decade and underpins multiple low carbon value chains including CCS, hydrogen, ammonia, biofuels, and direct air capture.

Chris Kendall, Denbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “This transaction is a compelling opportunity for Denbury to join an admired global energy leader with a low-carbon focus, a robust balance sheet and a leading shareholder return program. Over the last few years, Denbury has made significant progress executing our strategic plan, strengthening our enhanced oil recovery operations and capitalizing on our unrivaled infrastructure to accelerate the growth of our CO 2 transportation and storage business. To build even further on this positive momentum, the Denbury Board of Directors and management team undertook a thorough review process and considered a number of alternatives to maximize long-term value. Through this process, it became clear that the transaction with ExxonMobil is in the best interests of our company, our shareholders, and all Denbury stakeholders. Importantly, given the significant capital and years of work required to fully develop our CO 2 business, ExxonMobil is the ideal partner with extensive resources and capabilities. The all-equity consideration will allow Denbury shareholders to participate in the upside of ExxonMobil’s stock while benefitting from its strong capital return strategy. We look forward to bringing together our highly complementary cultures and teams to realize the long-term value and benefits of this combination.”

“Denbury’s advantaged CO 2 infrastructure provides significant opportunities to expand and accelerate ExxonMobil’s low-carbon leadership across our Gulf Coast value chains,” said Dan Ammann, President, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. “Once fully developed and optimized, this combination of assets and capabilities has the potential to profitably reduce emissions by more than 100 million metric tons per year in one of the highest-emitting regions of the U.S.”

In addition to Denbury’s carbon capture and storage assets, the acquisition includes Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain oil and natural gas operations. These operations consist of proved reserves totaling over 200 million barrels of oil equivalent, with 47,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day of current production, providing immediate operating cash flow and near-term optionality for CO 2 offtake and execution of the CCS business.

The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory reviews and approvals. It is also subject to approval by Denbury shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in the 4th quarter of 2023.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses – Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower-emissions technologies and services. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants and chemical companies in the world.

In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com, the Energy Factor, and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

About Denbury

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (“CCS”) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (“EOR”) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO 2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 . The Company currently injects over four million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 annually, with an objective to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions by 2030, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 used in its operations.

