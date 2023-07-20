Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, announced today that it will report its first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2023 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on August 2, 2023. In conjunction with this report, Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results and its business outlook.

Dynatrace First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2023. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13739866. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 16, 2023, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13739866. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world’s largest organizations trust Dynatrace® to accelerate digital transformation.

