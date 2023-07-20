WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for June 2023

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for June 2023, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class.

Monthly Commentary:

  • Net inflows of nearly $1.6 billion in June driven by robust flows into fixed income, non-U.S. equity strategies, as well as U.S. equity strategies
  • Nearly $8.7 billion of year-to-date net inflows, a best-in-class 21% annualized pace of organic growth relative to our publicly traded asset manager peers
  • Year-to-date, WisdomTree has generated net inflows in all of our 8 major product categories, showcasing the breadth and depth of our organic growth profile
  • WisdomTree Prime™ went live in app stores in late June and is now available in 20 states; the platform will continue to expand its footprint, offerings, and features throughout the remainder of 2023 (see https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com/ for more details)

As of June 30, 2023

AUM Rollforward
($ in millions)

Annualized Flow Rate

MTD

QTD

YTD

MTD

QTD

YTD

Beginning of Period Total AUM

$89,558

$90,739

$81,986

Total Net Flows

U.S. Equity

$199

$414

$265

10.0%

6.8%

2.2%

International Dev. Mkt Equity

$724

$1,592

$2,043

72.7%

55.9%

40.4%

Emerging Market Equity

$123

$329

$815

16.9%

15.0%

20.3%

Fixed Income

$1,142

$1,471

$4,985

72.8%

31.5%

65.8%

Commodity & Currency

($605)

($1,513)

$490

(31.9%)

(24.3%)

4.5%

Alternatives

$14

$22

$3

54.8%

28.5%

2.1%

Cryptocurrency

$6

($1)

$12

30.4%

(1.9%)

17.8%

Leveraged & Inverse

($11)

$12

$55

(7.7%)

2.7%

6.4%

Total Net Flows

$1,591

$2,327

$8,668

21.6%

10.3%

21.3%

Market Move

$2,517

$601

$3,012

Current Total AUM

$93,667

$93,667

$93,667

Average Total AUM

$92,808

$91,577

$89,340

Blended Total Average Fee Rate

36 bps

36 bps

Source: https://ir.wisdomtree.com/

Please visit https://ir.wisdomtree.com/ for downloadable spreadsheets containing detailed AUM and flow data by asset class and fund broken out by daily, monthly, quarterly and annual timeframes.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $94 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to achieve our financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive stockholder value, including with respect to our ability to successfully implement our strategy relating to WisdomTree Prime™, our ability to continue to make achievements in AUM, levels of net inflows, analyst ratings, P/E multiple and stock price performance and other risk factors discussed from time to time in WisdomTree’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

