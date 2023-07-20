FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, has announced it has been selected by the research and advisory firm Celent for three XCelent Awards in the “Advanced Technology,” “Customer Base” and “Breadth of Functionality” categories. Celent created the XCelent awards to help financial institutions better understand the vendor landscape and compare solution providers.
Celent recognized FIS Modern Banking Platform, the company’s cloud-native core banking platform for its advanced technology in the financial services industry. In determining the winner of the XCelent award for advanced technology, Celent looks at platform and modernity, user interface, data and adaptability/extensibility, integration, scalability and cloud, as well as ease of change.
The FIS hosted universal core system for community and regional banks, IBS, received the award recognizing its broad customer base size and momentum for new customers in the market, showing significant demand for FIS core banking technology. In determining the winner of the XCelent award for Customer Base, Celent looks at post-implementation experiences, number of live customers using the system, geographic footprint and business sectors of the client base, new client momentum and the size of professional services and support team.
Additionally, Celent recognized FIS Systematics, a Large Financial Institution core banking solution from FIS, with the XCelent award for Breadth of Functionality. FIS Systematics global core banking suite encompasses robust, best of breed functionality and is used by many of the largest financial institutions around the world. In determining the winner of the XCelent award for Breadth of Functionality, Celent looks at functions, features, and analytics provided in the base offering, in production lines of business as well as number of deployments for each, and the user experience of the solution.
“FIS was a worthy overall award winner for the Customer Base and Support category, obtaining strong client feedback for implementation and post-implementation support across multiple cores,” said Daniel Mayo, Senior Analyst, Celent. “The FIS core system, Modern Banking Platform, has matured with client deployments to now offer a compelling combination of cloud-native, next-generation technology and proven capabilities to win the Advanced Technology 2023 award. IBS was deemed a Noteworthy Solution, particularly for mid-tier US banks looking for a broad, managed platform to support digital financial services.”
In the same report, FIS was recognized in Celent’s Technical Capability Matrix for “Technology Standout” (FIS Modern Banking Platform), “Functionality Standout” (FIS Profile and FIS Systematics) as well as “Noteworthy Solutions” (FIS IBS).
“Our banking cores are purpose built to fit a financial institution’s size, location and business model, and these awards speak to the success of our technology strategy,” said John Durrant, Banking Solutions President at FIS. “FIS Modern Banking Platform and IBS cores are great examples of open platform capabilities built on componentized architecture. They support API integrations to improve experiences and agile updates that provide consistent opportunities for growth, and this is clearly resonating with our clients as they seek to modernize their banking technology.”
About FIS
[/url]
