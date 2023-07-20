Global analytics firm, FICO( NYSE:FICO, Financial), will host a free Score A Better Future credit education event on July 19, 2023 to provide Chapel Hill residents with the knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health and understanding of their FICO® Scores.

The event is part of FICO’s partnership with the globally renowned Chelsea Football Club as they embark on their pre-season U.S. summer tour. The ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ campaign is aimed at raising financial literacy and excitement for financial education across the country.

The event will have speakers from FICO and Operation HOPE, a non-profit organization providing financial literacy empowerment and economic education to youth and adults. The speakers will discuss how FICO® Scores impact lending decisions, what key factors make up the FICO Score, how people can improve their understanding of financial health, as well as the myths and facts about FICO Scores.

Along with important financial education, a select number of attendees will be able to get free tickets to the sold-out Chelsea FC vs. Wrexham AFC match, happening shortly after the event at 7:30 p.m. EDT at the Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC.

“We are very excited to kick off our ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ tour in Chapel Hill and know attendees will walk away with valuable information to help drive their financial success,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. “FICO has a long-standing commitment to credit education, and our Score A Better Future program is designed to enable people to take better control of their financial health.”

In partnership with non-profit organization Operation HOPE, all registrants will receive access to a free copy of their credit report and FICO® Score, with additional access to one-on-one credit coaching from independent financial well-being coaches to help attendees identify their starting point and develop a plan consistent with their financial goals. Other FICO partners for the event include:

Who: FICO, Operation HOPE, U.S. Soccer Foundation and Chelsea Football Club What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment event by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits and Chelsea Football Club. When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. EDT. Check in begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Where: University of North Carolina, Kenan-Flagler Business School Building 300 Kenan Center Drive, Room 204, Chapel Hill, NC 27599

To register for the event or get more information on FICO’s Score A Better Future program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

About Score A Better Future

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, transportation and supply chain, and many other industries. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

