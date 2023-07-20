VSE Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call Date

1 hours ago
VSE Corporation (“VSE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for air and land transportation assets supporting commercial and government markets, announced today that it will issue second quarter 2023 results after the market close on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:30 A.M ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of VSE’s website at https://ir.vsecorp.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:

(877) 407-0789

International Live:

(201) 689-8562

Web link:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1622335&tp_key=2df7e1e91d

To listen to a replay of the teleconference through August 10, 2023:

Domestic Replay:

(844) 512-2921

International Replay:

(412) 317-6671

Replay PIN Number:

13739606

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for air, land and sea transportation assets for commercial and government markets. Core services include MRO services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s products and services, visit www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE’s actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such statements. Many factors could cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance, including, among others, the risk factors described in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement or statement of belief speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230713740576r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713740576/en/

