Walgreens first-ever myW Days member event is coming July 23 through July 29 and myWalgreens members can earn unprecedented bonus offers, personalized deals and Walgreens Cash rewards across the entire store.

As a thank you to its myWalgreens members for their loyalty, Walgreens will offer the highest Walgreens Cash rewards earnings opportunities to date. Members can begin clipping offers in their myWalgreens account on July 22. Walgreens Cash rewards earned during myW Days will be available for members to use toward future Walgreens purchases for up to one year from when earned.

myW Days Offers

Walgreens Cash reward bonuses will be available all week, including:

Earn 25% Walgreens Cash rewards back on all purchases

Earn $20 Walgreens Cash rewards when members clip and redeem at least three of the myW Days offers

Earn 5% on eligible prescription and vaccination out-of-pocket costs

$50 Walgreens Cash rewards for those who open a myWalgreens credit card during myW Days and makes their first purchase within 45 days of account opening





Daily myW Days offers

myWalgreens members can also unlock daily deals across the store:

Sunday, July 23 - Personalized Rewards: Earn 20% Walgreens Cash rewards on your top-shopped category. Members can find their personalized offer, based on their past spend history, in the Walgreens app or on Walgreens.com

Earn 20% Walgreens Cash rewards on your top-shopped category. Members can find their personalized offer, based on their past spend history, in the Walgreens app or on Walgreens.com Monday, July 24 - Food and Beverage: Earn $10 Walgreens Cash rewards when you spend $20 on groceries, snacks and beverages

Earn $10 Walgreens Cash rewards when you spend $20 on groceries, snacks and beverages Tuesday, July 25 - Walgreens mobile app exclusive: Earn $15 Walgreens Cash rewards when you spend $35+ on in-app purchases available for shipping, 30-Minute Pickup or 1-Hour Delivery. This offer can only be clipped on the mobile app

Earn $15 Walgreens Cash rewards when you spend $35+ on in-app purchases available for shipping, 30-Minute Pickup or 1-Hour Delivery. This offer can only be clipped on the mobile app Wednesday, July 26 - Online discounts: Receive 25% off a $20 purchase with code WAG25 or 30% off a $60 purchase with WAG30; Members can also receive free one-hour delivery on $20 purchase with online code DELIVER20

Receive 25% off a $20 purchase with code WAG25 or 30% off a $60 purchase with WAG30; Members can also receive free one-hour delivery on $20 purchase with online code DELIVER20 Thursday, July 27 - Beauty and Personal Care: Earn $20 Walgreens Cash rewards when you spend $45 on beauty and personal care purchases

Earn $20 Walgreens Cash rewards when you spend $45 on beauty and personal care purchases Friday, July 28 - Pick Up Orders: Earn $10 Walgreens Cash rewards when you spend $10 on Pickup orders made online or in the Walgreens mobile app

Earn $10 Walgreens Cash rewards when you spend $10 on Pickup orders made online or in the Walgreens mobile app Saturday, July 29 – Deeper Bonus Rewards: In addition to 25% back on all purchases, members will earn 10% bonus Walgreens Cash rewards on all purchases for the last day of the event

*$100 Walgreens Cash rewards is based on members taking advantage of the available offers each day of myW™ days. Complete details, including Walgreens Cash rewards expiration dates, at myWalgreens.com.

Simple and convenient ways to shop

myW Days deals and bonus rewards earning opportunities are available on all in-store, online and in-app purchases. With a broad range of flexible options, Walgreens is making it quick and easy to take advantage of the first-ever myW Days event.

Walgreens mobile app: The free Walgreens app helps members stay healthy and save money faster. The app allows users to view their Walgreens Cash rewards balance in real-time, clip app-exclusive deals and coupons from anywhere, refill and track Rx orders, and features a digital wallet for faster, contactless checkout.

The free Walgreens app helps members stay healthy and save money faster. The app allows users to view their Walgreens Cash rewards balance in real-time, clip app-exclusive deals and coupons from anywhere, refill and track Rx orders, and features a digital wallet for faster, contactless checkout. 1-hour and 24-hour Same Day Delivery Options: Walgreens nationwide offer 1-Hour Delivery, allowing customers to place orders by 7 p.m. local time (hours may vary) for delivery of more than 27,000 retail items right to their door. In addition, customers who find themselves in a late-night or early morning pinch that need retail products outside of these hours, may order and select 24-hour Delivery from nearly 400 Walgreens locations.

Walgreens nationwide offer 1-Hour Delivery, allowing customers to place orders by 7 p.m. local time (hours may vary) for delivery of more than 27,000 retail items right to their door. In addition, customers who find themselves in a late-night or early morning pinch that need retail products outside of these hours, may order and select 24-hour Delivery from nearly 400 Walgreens locations. 30-minute Pickup: Walgreens offers 30-Minute Pickup. Customers must place their order at least one hour before their Walgreens store closes. Pickup hours vary by location based on store operating hours.

Walgreens offers 30-Minute Pickup. Customers must place their order at least one hour before their Walgreens store closes. Pickup hours vary by location based on store operating hours. Same Day Prescription Delivery: Walgreens also offers Same Day Prescription Delivery as a quick and convenient service for ready prescriptions. After filling an eligible prescription, patients may select same-day prescription delivery by visiting Walgreens.com/PrescriptionDelivery, the Walgreens app or by calling their store.

myWalgreens benefits

myWalgreens is a one-of-a-kind personalized experience that makes saving, shopping, and promoting well-being easier for members. It is America’s largest free health and wellness loyalty program, and anyone can join in-store, online at Walgreens.com or from the Walgreens app. Members can earn up to $400 in Walgreens Cash rewards* every year by participating in offers. myWalgreens will continue to offer everyday value and savings throughout the year that helps members save money by receiving sale prices and additional rewards benefits such as:

Earn unlimited 1% Walgreens Cash rewards storewide on eligible purchases, even at the pharmacy

Earn unlimited 5% Walgreens Cash rewards on Walgreens branded products

Save time with Walgreens 30-Minute Pickup and 1-Hour Delivery services for online or in-app purchases

Quick, contactless checkout with digital receipts and Wallet

*Walgreens Cash rewards are the unit of currency to redeem savings as a myWalgreens member. Walgreens Cash rewards are not cash and have no fixed value. Walgreens Cash rewards may not be redeemed for cash and are not transferable to any other individual or entity, except as expressly stated in the myWalgreens® terms and conditions. Promotional rewards earned on prescriptions or other pharmacy purchases are limited to $65 per calendar year. Walgreens Cash rewards cannot be earned on items or services purchased from AR, NJ and NY pharmacies or prescriptions transferred to a participating store located in AL, MS, OR, PR, TN or VA. Walgreens Cash rewards cannot be spent toward the purchase of prescriptions or other pharmacy items and services. The maximum amount of Walgreens Cash rewards that can be redeemed in a single transaction is $50 Walgreens Cash rewards, with a $100 Walgreens Cash rewards redemption limit per day. Walgreens Cash rewards are the unit of currency to redeem savings as a myWalgreens member. Walgreens Cash rewards are not cash and have no fixed value. Walgreens Cash rewards may not be redeemed for cash and are not transferable to any other individual or entity, except as expressly stated in the myWalgreens® terms and conditions. There is no limit to how many Walgreens Cash rewards a customer can earn. Walgreens Cash rewards cannot be earned on pharmacy transactions in AR, NJ and NY. Walgreens Cash rewards cannot be spent toward the purchase of prescriptions or other pharmacy items and services. The maximum amount of Walgreens Cash rewards that can be redeemed in a single transaction is $50 Walgreens Cash rewards, with a $100 Walgreens Cash rewards redemption limit per day.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

