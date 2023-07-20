ATLANTA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbinger Research, LLC, an independent equity research firm with a focus on the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new investment opportunity report on Go Green Global Technologies Corp.(GOGR – OTC Pink), an innovative company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel applications.



Utilizing its proprietary Sonical™ technology for both non-chemical water treatment and improved fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, HVAC, maritime, and railway industries. The Company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology industry. Since inception, the Company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more resource-efficient planet.

The Harbinger report includes a Summary and Investment Opportunity recap, Company Overview, Industry Background, Target Markets analysis, and a brief discussion of the Company’s patented Sonical™ water and fuel treatment technologies.

To view the new Investment Opportunity Report, along with appropriate disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety at no charge, please visit: https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/harbingerresearch/media/16f905cd703ec710fc53c8467240996d.pdf

Key Investment Considerations, Enterprise Value, Recent Price per Share, Funding Initiatives and Analyst’s Conclusion Included in the Report.

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research, LLC is one of a new breed of issuer-sponsored research boutiques, providing unbiased equity research coverage and investment opportunity reports for smaller issuers that cannot attract coverage from traditional brokerage firm’s research departments. Our mission is to help both investors and public issuers by improving the availability of issuer information and by providing sound, unbiased information of our issuer clients’ businesses, industries, and market opportunities.

The policies of Harbinger Research, LLC require that all personnel strictly adhere to the CFA Institute’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and its Best Practice Guidelines Governing Analyst / Corporate Issuer Relations. Please see www.cfainstitute.org for more information.

To view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.harbingerresearch.com. Harbinger Research was compensated by a third-party in the amount of $2,500 for the production and distribution of this investment opportunity report.

