Blue Apron to Present at Upcoming August Investor Conferences

1 hours ago
Today, Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced that members of the executive team will participate in two investor conferences in August.

Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2023

Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mitch Cohen, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference at 9:30 am ET on August 10, 2023. This fireside chat is taking place after the Company releases its second quarter 2023 earnings results on August 9, 2023.

Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS Conference on August 24, 2023

Ms. Findley will also present at the Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS Conference on August 24, 2023. The Company’s presentation time is still pending and will be posted to Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website prior to the conference date.

The Canaccord Genuity and the Three Part Advisors events will be webcasted on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website, investors.blueapron.com, both live and for replay. To set up a one-on-one conversation at either conference, investors are encouraged to reach out to their representative at Canaccord Genuity and/or Three Part Advisors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, deepening its commitment to its employees, continuing to reduce food and packaging waste, and addressing its carbon impact. Visit blueapron.com to learn more.

