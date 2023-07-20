BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) will announce its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The Company will announce its results through a press release and related slide presentation at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

Dial-in

Toll Free Dial-in Number: (888) 330-3451

International Dial-in Number: (646) 960-0843

Conference ID: 2259293

Visit ir.bsig.com for the webcast link(register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).

A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere’s website, at https://ir.bsig.com or by:

Dial-in Replay

Toll Free Dial-in Number: (800) 770-2030

International Dial-in Number: (647) 362-9199

Conference ID: 2259293

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a global asset management holding company with one operating subsidiary, Acadian Asset Management, with approximately $98 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023. Through Acadian, BrightSphere offers institutional investors across the globe access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

