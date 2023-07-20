Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today released its 2022 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The publication highlights how ADI’s solutions benefit society and the planet, introduces a new total water withdrawn intensity goal, and continues the company’s commitment to transparent and accurate disclosures.

“ADI’s immensely talented, passionate, and dedicated workforce is tackling the world’s greatest challenges in partnership with our customers and partners, and we are confident there is no obstacle we can’t overcome together,” said Vincent Roche, ADI’s CEO and Chair. “We are pleased with our ESG accomplishments and how our efforts are helping our customers and partners meet their own ESG goals, however, the urgency of the issues we face means we are never satisfied. We remain thoroughly committed and optimistic about the positive impact our technologies can have for the health of humanity and the planet.”

Key updates from the company in the 2022 report include:

ADI’s Solutions Benefit Society and the Planet: ADI has become a leader in designing the semiconductors and system solutions that bridge the physical and digital world for the benefit of society and the planet. ADI works with customers to co-create innovations that improve quality of life and solve pressing challenges across its end markets, which include industrial, automotive, communications, digital healthcare, and consumer. Green revenue represented about 30% of ADI’s total revenue in fiscal year 2022, increasing approximately 34% from fiscal year 2021. Roughly 30% of ADI’s R&D was green-focused, level with the company’s fiscal year 2021 green R&D.

Key progress against the company’s ESG commitments include:

Climate: Achieved a 7.2% decrease in absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from 2019, and a 37% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by revenue from 2019. For the first time, the company also disclosed full Scope 3 emissions, an essential component of achieving its goal of Net Zero emissions across the value chain by 2050 or sooner.

54% of electricity used at ADI’s manufacturing facilities came from renewables in 2022, putting the company on track to achieve its goal of 100% by 2025. Waste: The company is making substantial progress toward reaching its goal of diverting 100% of its waste at ADI manufacturing facilities, achieving 90% in 2022.

The company is making substantial progress toward reaching its goal of diverting 100% of its waste at ADI manufacturing facilities, achieving 90% in 2022. DE&I: In 2022, 25% of managers globally were female, supporting ADI’s goal of increasing the global female manager population to 29% by 2026. ADI also remains on track to increase its combined Black, Hispanic, and Latinx employee population in the United States from 7% in 2022 to 9% by 2026.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goals,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “strives,” “designed,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that refer to ESG goals and commitments; business strategy and plans; the potential impact of our technologies; and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

