NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) plans to announce its first-quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. NETSCOUT will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The number for the conference call is (203) 518-9708. The conference call ID is NTCTQ124. A replay of the call will be made available after 12:00 p.m. ET on July 27th for approximately one week. The number for the replay is (800) 839-2417 for U.S./Canada and (402) 220-7209 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.netscout.com/investors/overview/default.aspx.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the Company’s unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

