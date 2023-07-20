Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today reported results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended May 31, 2023. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $2.28 billion compared to $2.07 billion in last year’s fourth quarter, an increase of 10.1%. The organic revenue growth rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which adjusts for the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 10.3%.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1,088.8 million compared to $946.2 million in last year’s fourth quarter, an increase of 15.1%. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 47.7% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 45.6% in last year's fourth quarter, an increase of 210 basis points. Energy expenses comprised of gasoline, natural gas and electricity were 65 basis points lower for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to last year's fourth quarter.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $470.8 million compared to $404.4 million in last year's fourth quarter, an increase of 16.4%. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 20.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 19.5% in last year's fourth quarter.

Net income was $346.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $294.5 million in last year's fourth quarter. Fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.33 compared to $2.81 in last year's fourth quarter, an increase of 18.5%.

On June 15, 2023, Cintas paid an aggregate quarterly cash dividend of $117.6 million to shareholders, an increase of 20.6% from the amount paid last June.

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023, revenue was $8.82 billion compared to $7.85 billion for fiscal 2022, an increase of 12.2%. Operating income for fiscal 2023 was $1.80 billion compared to $1.59 billion for fiscal 2022, an increase of 13.6%. Operating income as a percent of revenue was 20.4% in fiscal 2023 compared to 20.2% in fiscal 2022. Diluted EPS for fiscal 2023 was $12.99 compared to $11.65 in fiscal 2022, an increase of 11.5%. Fiscal year 2022 operating income and diluted EPS included a $12.1 million gain on sale of operating assets and a $30.2 million gain on an equity method investment transaction. Excluding the gains, fiscal 2023 operating income of $1.80 billion increased 16.7% compared to fiscal 2022 adjusted operating income of $1.55 billion, and our operating income as a percent of revenue improved to 20.4% from our fiscal 2022 adjusted operating margin of 19.7%. Excluding the gains, fiscal 2023 diluted EPS of $12.99 increased 15.2% compared to fiscal 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $11.28.

Todd M. Schneider, Cintas' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our fourth quarter financial results. They conclude a very successful fiscal year, which included double-digit growth in revenue, operating income and diluted EPS. Our business continues to demonstrate momentum as we can provide nearly every business across North America a product or service to help them build a better workday. All businesses care about image, safety, cleanliness and compliance, and businesses continue to outsource to Cintas in order to concentrate on their core competency. Through innovative solutions and routine service visits, our employee-partners take care of the important tasks that help our customers keep their workplaces running smoothly."

Mr. Schneider concluded, "For our fiscal 2024, we expect revenue to be in the range of $9.35 billion to $9.50 billion and diluted EPS to be in the range of $13.85 to $14.35. Please note the following regarding guidance:

Fiscal year 2024 interest expense is expected to be approximately $98.0 million compared to $109.5 million in fiscal year 2023, predominately as a result of lower variable rate debt. This may change as a result of future share buybacks or acquisition activity;

Our fiscal 2024 effective tax rate is expected to be 21.3% compared to a rate of 20.4% for fiscal 2023. The higher effective tax rate negatively impacts fiscal 2024 diluted EPS guidance by about $0.16 and diluted EPS growth by about 120 basis points;

Guidance does not include any future share buybacks or significant economic disruptions or downturn;

Guidance includes the impact of having one more workday in fiscal 2024 compared to fiscal 2023.

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor from civil litigation for forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “target,” “forecast,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may” and “will” or the negative versions thereof and similar words, terms and expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of Cintas and speak only as of the date made. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, potentially inaccurate assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in or implied by this Press Release. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the possibility of greater than anticipated operating costs including energy and fuel costs; lower sales volumes; loss of customers due to outsourcing trends; the performance and costs of integration of acquisitions; inflationary pressures and fluctuations in costs of materials and labor, including increased medical costs; interest rate volatility; costs and possible effects of union organizing activities; failure to comply with government regulations concerning employment discrimination, employee pay and benefits and employee health and safety; the effect on operations of exchange rate fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation; our ability to meet our goals relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) opportunities, improvements and efficiencies; the cost, results and ongoing assessment of internal controls for financial reporting; the effect of new accounting pronouncements; disruptions caused by the inaccessibility of computer systems data, including cybersecurity risks; the initiation or outcome of litigation, investigations or other proceedings; higher assumed sourcing or distribution costs of products; the disruption of operations from catastrophic or extraordinary events including global health pandemics such as the COVID-19 coronavirus; the amount and timing of repurchases of our common stock, if any; changes in federal and state tax and labor laws; and the reactions of competitors in terms of price and service. Cintas undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements or to otherwise update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or to reflect events, circumstances or any other unanticipated developments arising after the date on which such statements are made. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2022 and in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The risks and uncertainties described herein are not the only ones we may face. Additional risks and uncertainties presently not known to us, or that we currently believe to be immaterial, may also harm our business.

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 % Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 1,773,206 $ 1,630,213 8.8 % Other 511,265 444,473 15.0 % Total revenue 2,284,471 2,074,686 10.1 % Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 926,689 885,789 4.6 % Cost of other 269,004 242,702 10.8 % Selling and administrative expenses 617,980 541,759 14.1 % Operating income 470,798 404,436 16.4 % Interest income (844 ) (74 ) 1,040.5 % Interest expense 25,773 23,058 11.8 % Income before income taxes 445,869 381,452 16.9 % Income taxes 99,668 86,991 14.6 % Net income $ 346,201 $ 294,461 17.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 3.39 $ 2.87 18.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.33 $ 2.81 18.5 % Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 101,788 102,375 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 103,418 104,427

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (In thousands except per share data) Twelve Months Ended May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 % Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 6,897,130 $ 6,226,980 10.8 % Other 1,918,639 1,627,479 17.9 % Total revenue 8,815,769 7,854,459 12.2 % Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 3,632,175 3,316,433 9.5 % Cost of other 1,010,226 905,780 11.5 % Selling and administrative expenses 2,370,704 2,044,876 15.9 % Operating income 1,802,664 1,587,370 13.6 % Interest income (1,716 ) (242 ) 609.1 % Interest expense 111,232 88,844 25.2 % Income before income taxes 1,693,148 1,498,768 13.0 % Income taxes 345,138 263,011 31.2 % Net income $ 1,348,010 $ 1,235,757 9.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 13.21 $ 11.92 10.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 12.99 $ 11.65 11.5 % Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 101,645 103,172 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 103,377 105,523

CINTAS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Gross Margin and Net Income Margin Results Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 Uniform rental and facility services gross margin 47.7% 45.7% 47.3% 46.7% Other gross margin 47.4% 45.4% 47.3% 44.3% Total gross margin 47.7% 45.6% 47.3% 46.2% Net income margin 15.2% 14.2% 15.3% 15.7%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides the additional non-GAAP financial measures of operating income, earnings per diluted share and cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables below.