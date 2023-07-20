RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, was named 2023 Best Truck Transportation Solution by the World Future Awards.

RXO received the award for its proprietary mobile application, RXO Drive™, which helps truck drivers find freight loads and manage their business from the palms of their hands. The app offers carriers access to freight from a vast network of more than 10,000 shippers, allowing drivers to quickly find available loads based on location, pricing, schedule, equipment and backhaul routes. RXO’s cutting-edge technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, powered by more than 10 years of data, to help carriers bid on freight in real time.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the top transportation solution by the World Future Awards,” said Yoav Amiel, chief information officer at RXO. “We are continually working to find opportunities to leverage our cutting-edge technology for our vast network of shippers and carriers. RXO Drive – and our overall platform RXO Connect™ - works to enable small trucking businesses to be more profitable and help connect shippers to streamline transportation efficiently.”

The World Future Awards recognizes the best products, software and services that will transform the global economy in categories such technology, healthcare, transportation and more.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO's proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

