Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ( NYSE:ICE, Financial), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, and KX, maker of kdb+, an industry-trusted Data Timehouse™ and the KDB.AI vector database, today announced an agreement to leverage KX’s platform to provide real-time analytics on data from ICE’s Consolidated Feed and Consolidated History.

The rapidly increasing volume, speed, and complexity of market data presents significant challenges for financial firms struggling to manage and extract meaningful insights from their data quickly enough to drive impactful business decisions. The alliance with KX directly addresses these challenges.

By integrating data from ICE's Consolidated Feed - which aggregates cross-asset content from over 600 global sources, including exchanges and over-the-counter venues - into KX's analytics platform, mutual clients can run real-time analytics and deploy complex models. This can empower them to derive valuable insights from their data, enhancing their decision-making process in real time, and ultimately, driving their business forward.

For example, by applying algorithmic models on the consolidated data from ICE, hedge funds can optimize their trading strategies in real time based on predictive insights. Similarly, asset managers can train models on market data to predict financial trends and align their portfolios accordingly. This union of data and technology enables more efficient risk management and decision-making.

“The ICE Consolidated Feed provides one of the broadest global data offerings currently available,” said Maurisa Baumann, Head of Desktops and Feeds at ICE. “By leveraging KX’s real-time analytics and ability to overlay complex models based on our data, we’re able to offer an enhanced solution for our customers that can match their needs as they manage risk and execute trading strategies.”

Used by a range of banks, asset managers, hedge funds and ISVs, the ICE Consolidated Feed provides a broad range of financial information across equities, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, money markets, commodities, energy and ETFs. The data from these markets can be provided in a variety of ways, including real-time or delayed, tick-by-tick or conflated.

“Data is the lifeblood of the financial services sector,” said James Corcoran, Chief Growth Officer at KX. “Through this collaboration, our customers gain access to an extensive range of high-quality data that can allow them to extract deeper insights, train more accurate models, and ultimately make better decisions. We’re excited to be collaborating with ICE and look forward to developing more creative and innovative use cases to drive tangible business value.”

For more information about the ICE Consolidated Feed, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/connectivity-and-feeds/consolidated-feed.

About KX

Our mission is to accelerate the speed of data and AI-driven business innovation enabling customers to transform into real-time, intelligent enterprises. Built for the most demanding data environments, our Data Timehouse™ platform is trusted by the world's top investment banks and hedge funds, and leading companies in the life and health sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries.

At the heart of our technology is the kdb+ time series and vector database, independently benchmarked as the fastest on the market. It can process and analyze time series, historical and vector data at unmatched speed and scale, empowering developers, data scientists, and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge.

Ultimately, our technology enables the discovery of richer, actionable insights for faster decision making which drives competitive advantage and transformative growth for our customers. KX operates from more than 15 offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit www.kx.com

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

