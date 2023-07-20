Potbelly Corporation Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 3, 2023

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation ( PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Second Quarter 2023 Results
Potbelly will report its financial results for the fiscal second quarter 2023 on Thursday, August 3, 2023 after market close. The Company has scheduled a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Potbelly Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Cirulis.

Date:Thursday, August 3, 2023
Time:5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In #:844-825-9789 U.S. & Canada
412-317-5180 International

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at potbelly.com under the investors section. For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through Thursday, August 10, 2023. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada), or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 10179578.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with approximately 426 shops in the United States including approximately 53 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jeff Priester
ICR
332-242-4370 
[email protected]

