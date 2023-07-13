Realtor.com® Launches Thrive Past Five Coaching Program to Help New Agents Succeed

1 hours ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2023

Only 40% of new agents are confident about a long-term career in real estate

The no-cost coaching program gives real estate pros training, tools and mentorship to help them find early career success and build a lasting real estate business

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the number of real estate professionals nearly double that of homes currently for sale, agents may be getting squeezed out of potential transactions by their competitors just as often as their home buying clients. Realtor.com®'s newly launched #ThrivePastFive Coaching Program is designed to help new agents find business success and growth in a vigorously competitive market.

Far too many new real estate agents don't make it past year five. Last year, Realtor.com® surveyed more than 2,000 agents and discovered lead generation and conversion, marketing and advertising, and adequate hands-on training were among the top challenges for those early in their real estate careers. Given the early struggles to find success in the business, which are often heightened during a challenging market, only 4 in 10 new agents said they are confident about having a long-term career in real estate.

The #ThrivePastFive Coaching Program is designed specifically with new agents and their success in mind. Through blogs, workbooks, webinars and more, the no-cost coaching program dives into business critical areas that #ThrivePastFive survey participants highlighted as top pain points, including lead generation and conversion, personal branding, and marketing/budgets. With a new theme each quarter, the program is intended to provide agents with actionable takeaways that they can implement into their real estate business.

"Realtor.com® is a trusted partner to agents and brokers in building and sustaining their real estate business," said Donna August, vice president of B2B Marketing at Realtor.com®. "Our #ThrivePastFive Coaching Program is designed to give new agents access to intel, expertise and actionable strategies at a time when they likely need it most, so they can find success not only in today's challenging market but in the years to come."

To provide valuable support to new agents, Realtor.com® is teaming up with experienced agents from various regions of the country to bring the latest and greatest information and tried-and-true best practices to new agents through articles, webinars and live Q&As. With proven track records for finding business success, the 2023 #ThrivePastFive Coaches are:

  • Lindsey Skye DellaSala, DJ & Lindsey Real Estate, St. Augustine, Fla.
  • Jennie Gardner, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Realty, Inc., Raleigh, N.C.
  • Jeff Hoover, Realty ONE Group, Flagstaff, Ariz.
  • Jeffery Sweet, Sweet Group Realty, Meridian, Idaho
  • Allie Thomas, ERA Live Moore Real Estate, Charlotte, N.C.
  • Stephen Votino, CENTURY 21 Triangle Group, Raleigh, N.C.

The #ThrivePastFive Coaching Program is available now and agents can learn more or access the free tools and resources by visiting www.realtor.com/marketing/resources/category/thrivepastfive/.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com® .

