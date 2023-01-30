Critical Reagent Project Acquired in Argentina

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oz Lithium Corporation (CSE: OZLI) (OTC: GRXXF) (Frankfurt: G0A) is pleased to announce initial results from the Laguna Santa Maria Project, located in the northwest territory of the Province of Salta, Argentina. The project is fully permitted and licensed for the production of sodium bicarbonate, commonly referred to as soda ash, and is comprised of 500 hectares. The project has excellent road access, being approximately 60 kilometers from the town of Tolar Grande.

A Vertical Electrical Sounding survey completed on the project has returned better than anticipated initial results. Across the project area a  total of eight transects with 15 sounding points has been completed. Management anticipated that the Laguna Santa Maria Project could extend tens of meters in depth. Preliminary results of the V.E.S. survey indicated the depth potential exceeds 280 meters with no sign of basement rock. It would appear from this preliminary result, that the Laguna Santa Maria Project basin has a depth potential for a significant soda ash deposition. Further results from the exploration program are expected in the next week.

Eleven liquid samples and fifteen solid samples have been collected at site by the OZ Li exploration team. The samples have been collected under the supervision of William Feyerabend, CPG, a consulting geologist, and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. All samples are being tested by Alex Stewart Laboratories (ISO Certified) of Mendoza, Argentina, for chemical analysis and quality evaluation. The initial interpretation is that the sodium carbonate samples are less than 10% sodium chloride, indicating that a sodium carbonate product may be very simple to produce. Final test results are expected later this month.

Soda Ash Critical to Lithium Carbonate Production

Soda ash is the trade name for sodium carbonate, a chemical refined from the mineral trona or sodium carbonate bearing brines (both referred to as "natural soda ash") or manufactured from one of several chemical processes (referred to as "synthetic soda ash"). The US Geological Survey reports U.S. exports of soda ash to Argentina for 2022 at 165,000 tonnes valued at US$48 million (source: US Mineral Industry Survey December 2022).

Soda ash is a "critical reagent" in the production of lithium carbonate with the process requiring two tonnes of soda ash for every tonne of lithium carbonate produced. As reported in La Nacion (an online Argentina News Paper) on January 30, 2023, there is an insufficient local supply of soda ash and importing it has various issues and challenges for present and future lithium carbonate producers in Argentina. Management believes a first mover advance exists for the Company with the Laguna Santa Maria Project. Much of the current sodium carbonate production in Argentina is required by the glass industry. Lithium carbonate producers must import their requirements of sodium carbonate from the world market. The future potential demand for soda ash could become significant given the expanding lithium production in Argentina.

Project Acquisition

Based upon the results to date, the Company has decided to acquire the Laguna Santa Maria Project. Pursuant to the terms of the purchase option agreement, the Company made the initial payment of US$100,000 to the owner of the property, a further and final payment of US$150,000 has been made into trust with legal counsel, awaiting transfer of title of the property. The Company paid finder's fees of US$25,000, and transfer fees of US$16,003 in connection to the purchase option agreement which will result in the acquisition of 100% ownership of the Laguna Santa Maria.

Company Name Change

To better reflect the new direction of the Company, a name change to Critical Reagents Corporation is being undertaken. Shareholders will be further apprised of the name change and new trading symbol in the coming weeks.

The Technical and scientific information contained in this news release was reviewed by Mr. William Feyerabend, CPG, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend participated in the production of this news release. 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Adrian Hobkirk
President and CEO

T:  954-684-8040
E:  [email protected]
W: www.ozlithiumcorp.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

favicon.png?sn=LN56746&sd=2023-07-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/critical-reagent-project-acquired-in-argentina-301876375.html

SOURCE Oz Lithium Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN56746&Transmission_Id=202307130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN56746&DateId=20230713
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.