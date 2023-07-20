The order marks Maris-Tech's penetration into the Indian Market

Rehovot, Israel, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. ( MTEK) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of edge computing AI-accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, today announced that it had received a new order from a leading Indian electro-optics and surveillance systems provider.

The order is for a product based on Maris-Tech's innovative Mars technology, featuring advanced video streaming and recording capabilities, and it is expected to be delivered to the customer during the year 2023.

"This new order emphasizes Maris-Tech's ever-expanding global presence. We are very excited about this new market and this ‎new customer and are also looking forward to presenting our products to a wider audience at the India Homeland Security Expo taking place on July 26 and 27, 2023,” said Israel Bar, the Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.‎

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by veterans of the ‎Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our ‎products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, ‎delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies ‎worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform ‎manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies. For more information, ‎visit https://www.maris-tech.com.‎

