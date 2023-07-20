Olo Launches Card-Present Payment Processing via Kiosks to optimize in-store ordering experience and simplify payments management

30 minutes ago
Olo Inc. (

NYSE:OLO, Financial), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint, today announced the launch of ten product enhancements across its three product suites: Order, Pay, and Engage. One of the new enhancements marks the first availability of card-present payment processing through Olo Pay, now available when guests order in-store via a kiosk in partnership with Bite, a leading provider of self-service kiosks for quick-service restaurants. Additional kiosk applications are expected to be deployed in the near future in collaboration with other providers.

“Enabling hospitality at scale, Olo launched a wave of new innovations this quarter to best equip our restaurant customers with the tools to do more with less and make every guest feel like a regular,” said Noah Glass, Founder and CEO at Olo. “These strategic advancements, including our entrance into card-present payment processing on self-service kiosks, are leading the industry’s digital transformation, putting operational efficiency and data-driven hospitality at the forefront. I appreciate Team Olo’s hard work and dedicated efforts this quarter and am confident in our position to power the industry’s race to 100% digital.”

Olo’s latest launch brings Olo Pay to self-service in-store kiosks, marking Olo Pay’s expansion into card-present payment processing through its partnership with Adyen. Building on top of Olo Pay's strong card-not-present foundation, self-service kiosks will help combat the burden restaurants face today as a result of ongoing labor costs and shortages. Olo Pay's ability to process card-present payments will unify payments management and ease processes like reconciliation, voiding, and refunding. This will also help brands to tie both in-store and online guest interactions into one guest data profile, helping restaurants better understand their guests and inform high-level business decisions.

Additionally, the enhancement brings the Olo Pay restaurant-centric checkout experience to kiosks, which marks Olo’s first in-store, guest-facing brand exposure. Guests can expect the same simplified experience Olo Pay offers in non-card present transactions, including the ability to pay with mobile wallets. Newk’s Eatery, a fast-casual restaurant chain, was the first to implement this payment technology in a test with Bite kiosk ordering software earlier this month.

“Having a streamlined in-store payment option for guests will advance and optimize our operations,” said Adam Karveller, Chief Technology Officer at Newk’s Eatery. “The implementation of card-present digital payments with Olo Pay in our test with Bite kiosk ordering software will simplify tasks that are inherent when it comes to restaurant transactions, and that frees up our team members to focus on higher-touch guest experiences. We’re thrilled to improve the team and guest experience across our corporate stores and offer the same compelling opportunity for our growing franchise system as we continue to scale nationwide.”

Bolstering its product suite further, Olo unveiled additional features this quarter to drive hospitality and operational efficiency including Borderless Loyalty Integrations and OrderReady AI. Unifying a seamless payment experience with guest rewards, the Olo Pay passwordless checkout feature Borderless now integrates with loyalty programs for all brands on its white-label interface Serve, providing the convenience of accelerated sign-in with the benefits of loyalty and rewards. Separately, Olo’s OrderReady AI leverages machine-learning to generate accurate ready times for both guests and third-party delivery providers, satisfying guest and partner expectations around timing, maintaining food quality, and optimizing restaurant operations.

Bite kiosk ordering software with Olo Pay card-present payment processing is available now, in addition to several new features driving efficiency and superior hospitality. To learn more, you can register and attend Olo’s live product release event this afternoon, July 13, at 12 PM ET.

You can also learn more by visiting https://www.olo.com/quarterly-release and request a demo here: https://www.olo.com/contact/sales.

About Olo

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their sales, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

