HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) and its family of brands are proud to release the Corporation’s biennial Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which details continued commitment to and progress towards a more inclusive, safe, and sustainable future. As seen in the report, HNI is making progress on the company’s measurable goals contributing to its long-term growth and success. The report includes stories and details of activities undertaken by HNI to reduce energy use, emissions, and waste, and further integrate sustainability into HNI’s company culture.

Key highlights include:

Support for the local community through continued commitment of 1% of pre-tax profits, including a new pledge of $1 million to the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine Mulberry Health Clinic project.

Achievement of compliance with all Tier 1 suppliers on HNI Code of Conduct.

Reduction of absolute combined Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 64% through sourcing of 100% renewable electricity for global operations.

Continued progress on zero waste to landfill goal, with two facilities achieving zero waste and four additional facilities increasing diversion rates to above 84%.

Elimination of 47% non-recyclable foam in packaging towards a goal of 100% recyclable packaging.

Progress to better understand the chemicals in manufactured products.

Continued progress on diversity goals by increasing number of women and ethnically diverse leaders.

Creation of a more inclusive workplace and opportunities for members to connect through member resource groups, inclusive leader training, and member unconscious bias training.

“HNI is gaining momentum and making important strides toward our corporate CSR goals. We are committed to the long-term success of HNI, which includes our commitment to the planet, the communities where we operate, and our members,” said Jeff Lorenger, HNI Corporation, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The report is available on the Corporation’s website at https://www.hnicorp.com/social-responsibility.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) has been improving where people live, work, and gather for more than 75 years. HNI is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

