NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces broadcasting of its business show that will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV tonight, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's TV episode 488 will air the following five (5) business interviews:

1). Coffee - NuZee, Inc.'s ( NUZE) ($NUZE) interview with Masa Higashida, Chairman, CEO, and President .

2). Plastic Waste Conversion - Clean Vision Corp.'s ( CLNV) ($CLNV) interview with Dan Bates, CEO .

3). Plant Biotechnology - 22nd Century Group, Inc.'s ( XXII) ($XXII) interview with James Mish, CEO.

4). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.'s ( OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President.

5). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brain Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

Episode 488

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is with Masa Higashida , Chairman, CEO, and President of NuZee, Inc. ( NUZE) ($NUZE) ("NuZee Coffee"). The Company's coffee and co-packing technologies offer small to large corporations end-to-end sustainable solutions. Masa's appearance on the show coincides with the Company's third-anniversary trading on the Nasdaq Exchange. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 in 2020, Management could not "Ring" the trading bell, but they did the ceremony now. NuZee sells its sustainable coffee products and packaging solutions directly or through co-branding arrangements. With manufacturing operations in San Diego, CA, and South Korea, NuZee produces and sells its "Pour Over" or "Brew Bag" (Tea Bag Style) single-serve coffee . A cup of coffee uses less water and coffee, and the brew bag is environmentally friendly. The product can be easily portable for travel, offices, and other events. Masa explains to viewers the Company focuses all current and future product offerings in an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) mindset. Also, NUZE just entered a business relationship with Stone Brewing , a large US beer Company in the US. NUZE expects to create a coffee brand for Stone Brewing, and they are exploring other branding opportunities with them. NuZee is actively expanding operations domestically and internationally. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuZee, Inc. - https://mynuzee.com/ .

Dan Bates , Chief Executive Officer of Clean Vision Corp . ( CLNV) ($CLNV), is talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio about the Company's plastic conversion and clean fuel production businesses. Management actively seeks to acquire companies and technologies that positively impact the worldwide "GREEN" economy. Dan talks about CLNV's recently published shareholder letter highlighting the first half of 2023 and past operational successes. The Company has a plastic waste conversion operation in Morocco and development projects in India and US – West Virginia and Arizona. The fully functional facility in Morocco is converting 20 tons of plastic waste per day into a low-sulfur fuel, with the expectation of increasing to 120-130 tons per day before the end of 2023. Dan explains that growing operations requires local jurisdiction cooperation and a strong workforce. CLNV has great relationships and wants to increase plastic feedstock sources and off-take agreements in selling the produced fuel. The Company is mindful of shareholder dilution issues and looks to fund operations and growth through non-dilutive project funding agreements. The Company and its team of global workers want to minimize and solve plastic waste problems globally to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate positive returns for its shareholders. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Clean Vision Corp . - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ .

22nd Century Group, Inc.'s ( XXII) ($XXII) CEO, James Mish, talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , James explains the Company's business in plant-based biotechnologies that creates health and wellness products, particularly reducing nicotine tobacco and advancing cannabinoid ingredients. The Company's tobacco product, the VLN® cigarettes , is the first and only 95% reduced nicotine tobacco product with an FDA Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization. James explains how cigarettes help curb smoking habits to get people to stop smoking completely. Smoking less reduces the long-term harmful effects associated with tobacco. The FDA wants to ban menthol cigarettes and implement industry mandates to produce low-level nicotine tobacco products. James tells viewers the Company's cigarettes are the first of its kind in the marketplace, and the nicotine levels would be consistent with the FDA's forthcoming mandates. Clinical studies have shown that the VLN product can reduce smoking by about 60%, and the cigarette package states, "Helps You Stop Smoking." The tobacco industry is over $800B annually, so the Company plans to expand into other global markets and is currently doing operational pilot projects in Japan, Switzerland, and S. Korea. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit 22nd Century Group, Inc. - https://xxiicentury.com/ .

Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President of OriginClear, Inc. ( OCLN) ($OCLN), sits with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio . OriginClear is creating revolutionary on-site water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries. Through innovative financing, OriginClear can offer end-users immediate and cost-saving solutions for their water needs. Any entity with a $1B valuation is known as a Unicorn, and a few are in the water industry. Ken explains that most investors cannot participate in these water companies and that only institutional or large money managers are investors. A recent publication by Forbes Council quoted that the world's first Trillionaire most likely will come from the water industry sector. The water industry is at $1T, and Ken believes that OCLN can offer any investor the opportunity to get involved. OCLN's Water On Demand™ business platform and the Company's decentralized approach as a "Water-as-a-Service" provider are unique in the marketplace. As more industries migrate back to the US from overseas, like China, water solutions are an immediate input in getting a US operation up and running. For a fraction of the cost and time to develop a water infrastructure, OCLN can offer a timely solution with immediate results. Customers call OriginClear, Inc's. products and services the "Easy-Button," which can be an immediate water treatment and delivery system solutions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . - https://www.originclear.com/ .

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, are with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally conscious solutions. Brain Rivera talks about using the word "Sustainability" and how many industries use the word in describing business operations. He believes that "Sustainable" business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants sustainable measures to ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and SGTM team see sustainability, converting that waste into usable organic products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, talks about the Company's team of employees. These people are important to the Company's success, and sustaining their employees' efforts is essential to SGTM's sustainable product. Brian welcomes all viewers to visit the Company website to learn more about SGTM's sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About NuZee, Inc. (N ASDAQ : NUZE) ($NUZE), "NuZee Coffee":



NuZee, Inc., ( NUZE) ($NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats. It partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private-label coffee categories. By providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing how single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the US. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging - https://mynuzee.com/ .

About 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( XXII) ($XXII):

22nd Century Group, Inc. ( XXII) ($XXII) is a next-generation plant biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improving plants to enhance human health. Using its breakthrough, patent-protected IP to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, XXII developed the first market-ready, reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes containing 95% less nicotine. The Company received the first and only FDA MRTP authorization for a combustible cigarette in December 2021. The sole function of cigarettes is to make reducing the number of cigarettes smoked easier. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hop plants, the 22nd Century Group employs a unique and innovative platform of modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding, to deliver healthier solutions for pressing issues. XXII creates new, proprietary plants with select alkaloid, terpenoid, and flavonoid profiles, improved yields, and valuable agronomic traits for the life science and consumer products industries - https://xxiicentury.com/ .

About Clean Vision Corp . ( CLNV) ($CLNV):

Clean Vision Corp. ( CLNV) ($CLNV) is a public company that intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. The Company's Clean-Seas, Inc. subsidiary is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that locally address the global waste plastic crisis, creating economic opportunity and social benefit worldwide. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ and https://www.clean-seas.com/ .

About OriginClear, Inc. ( OCLN) ($OCLN):

OriginClear, Inc. ( OCLN) ($OCLN) provides a private, clean water solution beyond legacy government-controlled water systems. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That's good for business and sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand™ and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in on-site, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. The Company has weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

