Verizon's new Business Unlimited plans offer progressive savings and enhanced features

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

From double the mobile hotspot data to increased international coverage, new Business Unlimited plans deliver what customers asked for

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today unveiled its new Business Unlimited plans, a three-tier structure that provides value for businesses of all sizes: Start 5G ($30/line/month with 5 lines and more), Plus 5G ($40/line/month with 5+ lines), and Pro 5G ($45/line/month with 5+ lines).

Following exhaustive customer research, Verizon Business developed new plans that catered to expressed customer needs, including more hotspot data, security, and more international value. Plan features include the following:

  • Start 5G: Unlimited 4G LTE/5G Nationwide, and Verizon Call Filter, a feature that screens for unwanted calls
  • Plus 5G: double the mobile hotspot data (now 100 GB), Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, streaming at 1080p, Verizon Call Filter, and TravelPass (2 days per month: $20 monthly savings vs. purchasing them separately), which offers unlimited talk, text and data in 210+ countries and destinations
  • Pro 5G: double the mobile hotspot data (now 200 GB), Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, streaming at 1080p, Verizon Call Filter, TravelPass (4 days per month: $40 monthly savings vs. purchasing them separately), Business Mobile Secure Bundle, and 50% off a Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan

“Our new plans are about more than savings, they’re about value,” said Iris Meijer, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon Business. “We conducted extensive customer research to get a complete picture of what customers valued the most in their plans and what they wanted added. We built our new plans based on that feedback, and included the features that made the biggest impact for our customers at price points that made sense for businesses of all sizes.”

Each plan offers progressive savings, with every additional smartphone line decreasing in cost by $5-15, reaching the greatest savings at the 5-line mark: $30, $40, and $45, respectively (auto-pay/paper-free billing discount also included). Additionally, Verizon Business is currently running a limited-time BYOD (bring your own device) promotion, in which customers can save $600 over 24 months by activating a Business Unlimited Plus 5G or Unlimited Pro 5G plan when they bring their existing number and smartphone.

Business Unlimited 5G customers have access to 5G coverage and the leading performance of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UW), along with the powerful security bundle, Business Mobile Secure.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is available to more than 200 million people. 5G and 5G UW are available as part of select Business Unlimited 5G plans.

For more information on Verizon Business’ new Business Unlimited 5G plans, visit https://www.verizon.com/business/products/plans/business-unlimited/.

Media Contact:
Sarah Heinz
347.931.6300
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg3Mzc5OCM1NjkwNDI5IzIwMDg2NjQ=
Verizon-Sourcing-LLC.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.