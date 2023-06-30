Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Gross Revenue reached Rs 228.3 billion ($2.8 billion1), an increase of 6.0% YoY IT Services Segment Revenue increased to $2,778.5 million, an increase of 0.8% YoY and an increase of 6.1% YoY in INR terms Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue decreased 2.8% QoQ, increased 1.1% YoY Total Bookings3 was at $3.7 billion and large deal bookings4 was at $1.2 billion, up by 9% YoY IT Services Operating Margin5 for the quarter was at 16.0%, up 112 bps YoY Net Income for the quarter was at Rs 28.7 billion ($349.8 million1), an increase of 12.0% YoY Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 5.23 ($0.061), an increase of 11.5% YoY Operating Cash Flows at 130% of Net Income for the quarter was at Rs 37.5 billion ($457.1 million1) Voluntary attrition6 has continued to moderate QoQ, coming in at an 8-quarter low of 14% in Q1’24

Outlook for the Quarter ending September 30, 2023

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,722 million to $2,805 million*. This translates to sequential guidance of -2.0% to +1.0% in constant currency terms.

* Outlook for the Quarter ending September 30, 2023, is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.26, Euro/USD at 1.10, AUD/USD at 0.67, USD/INR at 82.34 and CAD/USD at 0.76

Performance for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023

“Wipro’s first quarter results come with a strong backbone of large deal bookings, robust client additions, and resilient margins,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director. “Despite a gradual reduction in clients’ discretionary spending, we maintained new business momentum. We earned our clients’ trust with strong delivery, innovation, and expanded services that strengthen our long-term businesses, and help capture market share. The launch of Wipro ai360 and the USD 1 billion investment solidifies Wipro’s position as a leading transformation partner that delivers the results and innovation our clients need to future-proof their businesses.”

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our ongoing focus on operational improvement has ensured that margin remains steady even in a softening revenue environment. Our operating Margin for the first quarter was 16% an expansion of 112 basis point YoY. We generated strong operating cash flows at 130% of our net income for the Quarter. EPS for the quarter grew by 11.5% YoY.”

Analyst Recognition

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US49647023 May 2023) Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Avasant's Applied AI Services RadarView™ 2022 – 2023 Wipro was positioned a Leader in Everest Group's Application Automation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 Wipro was rated a Leader in Everest Group's Enterprise Blockchain Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 Wipro was featured as a Leader in Avasant's Cybersecurity Services RadarView™ 2023 Wipro was rated as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ – Network-Software Defined Solutions and Services 2023 - US, UK, Germany (multiple quadrants) Wipro was named as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ – ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners 2023 - US (multiple quadrants) Wipro was recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ – Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2023 - US, UK, Germany (multiple quadrants) Wipro was recognized a Leader in Everest Group's Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant's Multisourcing Service Integration RadarView™ 2022 – 2023

IT Products

IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 0.69 billion ($8.5 million 1 )

) IT Products segment results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.16 billion ($2.0 million1)

Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

Highlights of Strategic Deal Wins

In the first quarter, Wipro continued to win large and strategic deals across industries. Key highlights include:

A Fortune 100 global healthcare payer has extended its partnership with Wipro for a multi-year deal, consolidating and transforming their contact center operations. The Wipro team will collaborate with the client to develop solutions to reduce and deflect call volumes, improve productivity, as well as develop AI to simplify processes and improve their Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Wipro has been awarded a contract by a leading global cycle manufacturer to run an end-to-end transformation program covering business operations in sales, manufacturing, and finance & supply chain across 15 countries. Through this program Wipro will consolidate multiple Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems into a single harmonised Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O) platform. This will improve inventory and supply chain visibility, leading to better order fulfilment including contract negotiation and value realisation for the procurement function; minimize downtime through better production planning for manufacturing and create better cashflow visibility for finance; while setting up a data foundation to become an AI-driven insights-led organisation.

A major US airport selected Wipro to help them reduce their carbon footprint, aligned to Airports Carbon Accreditation (ACA) requirements. Wipro will assist by delivering a greenhouse gas inventory analysis, carbon reduction roadmap, sustainability transparency reporting, and the design for their annual report. Wipro will leverage its unique Wipro Impact Framework to align the client to ACA accreditation requirements, while also enabling them to ready for future.

An energy services and delivery company has selected Wipro to standardize their software development process. The project will enable the client to more efficiently develop software using automation, agile principles, continuous integration, as well as a redesigned team structure. This transformation project will allow for a better flow of business value for the client, reduce technical debt, enable cloud adoption and create an enhanced experience for their customers.

A global transportation, e-commerce, and business services company has selected Wipro to help address challenges around business transformation, cost optimization and capacity management. The Wipro team will have the ownership and accountability of Specialized Managed Services focused on continuous improvement and outcome-based services. The Wipro team will ensure the retention of institutional knowledge of more than 50 portfolio applications delivering predictable outcomes, driving strategic initiatives, and complementing client’s optimization charter to drive better efficiencies and enhanced user experiences.

One of the largest home improvement retailers has selected Wipro to help them operate and transform their retail and core finance functions. Wipro and the client will co-create a solution to improve operational efficiencies, optimize costs, and ensure zero disruption during peak periods. The project will also help them gain and retain key talent by supporting flexible work from home model.

A leading India-based private sector bank has selected Wipro to transform their traditional Managed Services support model to a Modern Workplace model to enhance their overall user experience and create a hyper-personalized and frictionless workplace. Wipro will deliver rapid transformation through a machine-first approach with cognition, hyper-automation, and analytics. Automation will drive the resolution of up to 25% of the tickets raised. Through an employee-centric design for streamlined banking services, Wipro will enable standardized operations globally, eliminate redundancies and improve service quality with a focus on compliance. Wipro will also provide an efficient, scalable, secure, and centralized estate to improve asset and vendor management.

A global tech giant chose Wipro to help them reduce their products’ total cost of ownership. Over the course of this multi-year deal, Wipro will set up a dedicated facility to reduce their operational cost burden. The project will involve Quality Assurance automation to improve productivity, reduce costs, and generate additional revenue.

A general insurance company has selected Wipro to fulfil a multi-year transformation program to migrate their claims legacy landscape to the cloud. One the key aspect of this project is the migration of the client’s inbound and outbound communication as well as documentation to a cloud-based platform. To achieve this, the Wipro team built a bespoke version of our DocHawk tool to seamlessly integrate it into the client’s infrastructure. The client has seen an immediate cost saving of over 30% with the option to expand this efficiency across all other critical programs.

A global pharmaceutical and medical device company selected Wipro to enable them to track, manage and report complaints. In this highly regulated industry, they needed a partner who had extensive experience in the medical sector, could provide multilingual support, and ensure they remained compliant with relevant regulatory bodies. Wipro devised a unique solution including a multi-lingual contact center, with the ability to support calls, emails, and surface mails. As well as a robust Quality Assurance process, in compliance with FDA guidelines, supported by an automated auditing process to ensure accuracy of data submission to government regulatory bodies, helping the client meet regulatory submission requirements.

1. For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 82.06, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on June 30, 2023. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was US$1= Rs 81.90 2. Constant currency for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period 3. Total Bookings refers to the total contract value of all orders that were booked during the period including new orders, renewals, and increases to existing contracts. Bookings do not reflect subsequent terminations or reductions related to bookings originally recorded in prior fiscal periods. Bookings are recorded using then-existing foreign currency exchange rates and are not subsequently adjusted for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The revenues from these contracts accrue over the tenure of the contract. For constant currency growth rates, refer note 2 4. Large deal bookings consist of deals greater than or equal to $30 million in total contract value 5. IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials. 6. Voluntary attrition is in IT Services computed on a quarterly annualised basis and excludes DOP 7. Effective April 1, 2023, we merged our ISRE segment with our IT Services segment. The QoQ and YoY growth rates for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were computed by rebaselining ISRE numbers in Q4’23 and Q1’23

About Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.

Our key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Our key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures are not comparable to, nor should be substituted for, an analysis of our revenue over time and involve estimates and judgments. In addition to our non-GAAP measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.

Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com/investors/

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link -

https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP130723

An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With around 250,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, 2023 As at June 30, 2023 Convenience translation into US dollar in millions Refer footnote ASSETS Goodwill 307,970 306,970 3,741 Intangible assets 43,045 41,155 502 Property, plant and equipment 88,659 86,464 1,054 Right-of-Use assets 18,702 18,448 225 Financial assets Derivative assets 29 193 2 Investments 20,720 20,782 253 Trade receivables 863 861 10 Other financial assets 6,330 6,368 78 Investments accounted for using the equity method 780 782 10 Deferred tax assets 2,100 1,942 24 Non-current tax assets 11,922 12,295 150 Other non-current assets 13,606 13,247 161 Total non-current assets 514,726 509,507 6,210 Inventories 1,188 1,375 17 Financial assets Derivative assets 1,844 3,297 40 Investments 309,232 351,156 4,279 Cash and cash equivalents 91,880 83,616 1,019 Trade receivables 126,350 114,457 1,395 Unbilled receivables 60,515 64,467 786 Other financial assets 9,096 12,478 152 Contract assets 23,001 25,168 307 Current tax assets 5,091 4,750 58 Other current assets 32,899 30,344 370 Total current assets 661,096 691,108 8,423 TOTAL ASSETS 1,175,822 1,200,615 14,633 EQUITY Share capital 10,976 10,978 134 Share premium 3,689 4,155 51 Retained earnings 660,964 545,698 6,650 Share-based payment reserve 5,632 6,268 76 Special Economic Zone re-investment reserve 46,803 45,891 559 Other components of equity 53,100 56,039 683 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 781,164 669,029 8,153 Non-controlling interests 589 624 8 TOTAL EQUITY 781,753 669,653 8,161 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities Loans and borrowings 61,272 61,197 746 Lease liabilities 15,953 16,079 196 Derivative liabilities 179 45 1 Other financial liabilities 2,649 1,547 19 Deferred tax liabilities 15,153 15,772 192 Non-current tax liabilities 21,777 23,504 286 Other non-current liabilities 9,333 10,151 124 Provisions ^ - - Total non-current liabilities 126,316 128,295 1,564 Financial liabilities Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 88,821 88,712 1,081 Lease liabilities 8,620 8,706 106 Derivative liabilities 2,825 1,448 18 Trade payables and accrued expenses 89,054 80,735 984 Other financial liabilities 4,141 123,413 1,504 Contract liabilities 22,682 19,595 239 Current tax liabilities 18,846 20,898 255 Other current liabilities 30,215 56,760 692 Provisions 2,549 2,400 29 Total current liabilities 267,753 402,667 4,908 TOTAL LIABILITIES 394,069 530,962 6,472 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,175,822 1,200,615 14,633 ^ Value is less than 1