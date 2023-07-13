ZEVX Partners With Breezeline to Introduce First Fully Electric Light Aerial Bucket Truck

GILBERT, Ariz., July 13, 2023

With ZEVX technology, Breezeline becomes the first U.S. cable operator to upgrade an internal combustion engine aerial bucket truck to full electric power

GILBERT, Ariz., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEVX™, a worldwide leader in intelligent EV systems, today announced it partnered with Breezeline, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, to introduce the world's first fully electric light aerial bucket truck. With this news ZEVX begins delivering both drivetrain and accessory electrification, while helping Breezeline move one step closer to its 2050 net zero emissions goals.

Zero_Electric_Vehicles_Logo.jpg

The Breezeline bucket truck was built on a 2019 Ford F-450 Chassis with an existing boom system outfitted with the ZEVX Athena Extended Range conversion, delivering 124kWh to power both the drive train as well as the power take-off (PTO) system of the boom system.

"Building on our significant work to transform today's traditional fleets into highly efficient EVs we are excited to work with Breezeline to introduce the first fully electric bucket truck," said Sydney Dunn, SVP of Sales & Field Operations at ZEVX. "We're further gratified that by expanding our offerings to include powered accessories, in addition to core power systems and fleet management software, we can also help companies like Breezeline move quickly toward bold lower emissions targets."

"Lowering our carbon footprint and modernizing our fleets are key initiatives at Breezeline," said Sean Brushett, Vice President of Technical Operations for Breezeline. "This partnership with ZEVX is enabling us to adopt technologies that will help us make meaningful progress toward our sustainability goals."

ZEVX is a rapid innovator in battery electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. The company has a series of premier battery electric powertrain and power system products that can quickly migrate Class 2-5 commercial fleet assets and auxiliary power tools to zero carbon. The ZEVX platinum service mission starts with customers, operating through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure and tier 1 fleet management companies (FMCs).

ABOUT ZEVX
ZEVX is a worldwide leader in delivering intelligent EV systems powering commercial class 2 to 5 vehicles, power takeoff, reefer refrigeration, and EV infrastructure such as charging stations. ZEVX has a series of battery electric powertrain and power system products that can quickly migrate commercial fleet assets to zero carbon. ZEVX has a service mission to support customers through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure. This provides for rapid adoption through our service network to install and deliver advanced data intelligence from fleet asset customers to optimize their carbon transition. For more information, please visit zevx.com.

ABOUT BREEZELINE
Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.'s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec. For more information, please visit breezeline.com.

