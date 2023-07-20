Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, a retro-inspired property with 97 guestrooms and suites, has joined the JdV by Hyatt portfolio and is now open and bookable through Hyatt channels. Perfectly placed at the head of the Silverado Trail in the heart of California’s wine country, Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa marks the first Independent Collection hotel in Napa Valley.

Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa in Napa Valley has joined the JdV by Hyatt portfolio and is now open and bookable through Hyatt channels (Courtesy of Hyatt)

Inspired by California’s fruitful and spirited wine region with design by New York-based design firm AvroKo, Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa breathes new life into the classic roadside motel experience, evoking a spirit of exploration that’s powered by adventure and steeped in nostalgia. Framed by bucolic vineyards, natural hot springs and bike trails, the property is a hidden gem just 50 miles north of San Francisco, making it an ideal getaway for road trip warriors and backyard explorers alike.

Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa recently expanded its offerings with 34 all-new Deluxe King and Deluxe Queen guestrooms each featuring a private terrace or balcony and elevated California comfort with thoughtful design, locally sourced furnishings and inspired views of the Mayacamas. The hotel is expected to add five new villa accommodations with expansive outdoor terraces and fire pits and bring the total key count to 102 rooms in 2024.

Perfectly poised in a destination known for its geothermal hot springs, mineral baths and mud baths, Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is also home to two natural mineral water pools, a mineral water hot tub and full-service spa, MoonAcre, a playful, relaxed and welcoming environment where guests can enjoy its signature mud bake, a spin on Calistoga’s historic mud bath ritual featuring geothermal salt soaks and mineral-rich baths. Guests opting for the mud bake can paint their skin with mineral rich mud, relax in the spa garden, dry in the sun and rinse under the outdoor shower before starting their next treatment of choice.

Suitable for fun-loving celebrations, playful meetings and retreats, Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa provides an ideal space to gather in California wine country. The property’s on-site restaurant, Fleetwood, is a hyper-local produce-driven experience where Napa Valley ingredients meet the restaurant’s Italian and Mediterranean vibe. A rotating, locally inspired menu, created by Chef Edgar Zecua, emphasizes seasonality and wood-fired fine food and pizzas. All dishes are simply prepared and served casually in a lively, community-focused dining space with indoor-outdoor seating for up to 152 guests, private dining rooms, oversized lawn games like a giant tumbling timber wood game and corn hole, as well as a rotating calendar of events including local musicians, trivia nights and more.

“Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa demonstrates Hyatt’s commitment to growing the JdV by Hyatt portfolio with one-of-a-kind boutique hotels in key leisure markets to meet the continued demand from our guests and members looking to live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life,” said David Tarr, senior vice president, development, Americas, Hyatt. “We’re excited to welcome Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa into our World of Hyatt loyalty program and to offer all travelers a getaway experience that embodies the true spirit of Napa Valley.”

With its debut in renowned Napa Valley, the JdV by Hyatt brand collection now features more than 50 vibrant, independent hotels, offering travelers and locals an inclusive stay at properties that are deeply rooted in the fabric of their neighborhood. Hyatt continues to grow its brands with intent in key markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. Hyatt anticipates several new openings and renovations across all brands in California in 2023 and beyond, including Hyatt Regency Irvine, Thompson Palm Springs, Caption by Hyatt Roseville, and Caption by Hyatt Sacramento.

Travelers can save 15% off and World of Hyatt members can save an additional 2% off stays at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa when using special offer code 15OFF for qualifying stays from July 14, 2023, through March 31, 2024, when booked by September 1, 2023. As part of World of Hyatt, members can earn points on stays at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa to use toward free nights, dining, spa experiences and more.

Located at 1880 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, California, Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is now bookable via all Hyatt channels. For more information or to book a reservation, visit calistogamotorlodgeandspa.com. For the latest, follow Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa on Instagram and Facebook.

To learn more information about the JdV by Hyatt brand, please visit jdvbyhyatt.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About JdV by Hyatt

A community for the spirited, the light-hearted, the young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods we call home. Embracing its namesake (joie de vivre), the JdV by Hyatt brand invites guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, inviting all to make each stay yours truly. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.jdvbyhyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Timeless Collection, including in the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove brands; Boundless Collection, including in the Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels,Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt® brands; Independent Collection, including in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt® brands; and Inclusive Collection, including in the Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 36 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 75 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels,Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

