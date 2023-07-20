Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces a new order for 15 of its K1 Blue Light Emergency Towers from a California public community college.

School campuses are transitioning away from traditional emergency call boxes to more cost-effective systems using cellular and satellite communications with the option of solar power. Knightscope’s leading-edge communications products and Autonomous Security Robot (ASRs) services provide reliable technologies for educational campuses to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

Knightscope was originally founded to help make schools and educators safer, and all of its products play a role in that mission. Read more on Knightscope’s 5-Step Recommendation for Securing Schools, Colleges and Universities. Knightscope’s portfolio of K1 emergency communication products are affordable and easy to install, providing clear voice connectivity with a flashing blue strobe and area illumination to extend that helping hand to remote locations.

This Southern California college was founded in 1960 and today enrolls approximately 20,000 students per semester. It offers many strong career-technical programs, such as nursing, fire and police academies, automotive and alternative fuels, a full transfer curriculum, and basic skills courses and services. The College also offers a rich complement of community service programs on campus and at satellite locations.

Robot Roadshow Landing in Albuquerque

The City of Albuquerque will host the Robot Roadshow on July 18-19, 2023, at FUSE Makerspace, 101 Broadway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102, from 10:00am to 2:00pm Mountain Time.

Knightscope proposed the use of its advanced technologies like Autonomous Security Robots and Blue Light Emergency Communications Systems to elevate public safety at the upcoming Rail Trail in downtown Albuquerque.

The Robot Roadshow brings these technologies to Albuquerque for everyone to see an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a compelling fashion. Demonstrations are conducted by Knightscope experts and take place in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” allowing attendees to experience the technologies that are helping make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more.

The Robot Roadshow is free for all to attend. Available slots do fill up fast, so it is recommended that those interested book a Pod visit here to get one-on-one attention.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

