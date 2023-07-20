SentinelOne® Bolsters India's Cyber Defenses

32 minutes ago
SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, is amping up its offerings in India. The company today announced the launch of a virtual data center in Mumbai that will enable the growing number of Indian companies who rely on SentinelOne to shield their business from cyber attacks in a simple, compliant way.

“Cyber criminals are moving faster than ever, and companies must move with even greater speed to thwart their actions,” said Diwa Dayal, Managing Director, India and SAARC, SentinelOne. “At SentinelOne, we understand the stringent reporting requirements that Indian organizations must meet. And with the launch of our local data center, we are uniquely positioned to help them do it.”

Cyber attacks are on the rise. And no industry is immune. But some are more vulnerable than others. With SentinelOne, banking, financial services, healthcare, government and other organizations that are sensitive to data residency and privacy needs can leverage AI-powered protection to keep their assets secure.

SentinelOne’s Singularity™ platform is a unified solution that combines endpoint protection, cloud security, identity threat detection and response and data ingestion with analytics in a single console. Using a native back end and the industry’s most performant security data lake, the solution offers complete data localisation and sovereignty with an India-based AWS Point-of-Presence (PoP). It is also the first open XDR solution in India that delivers complete data localisation and sovereignty. Hosted by SentinelOne strategic partner AWS, the Mumbai cloud datacenter will provide direct, high-performance access to the Singularity platform, while allowing organizations to store their logs within Indian borders.

“At SentinelOne, our mission is to defeat every attack, every second, of every day,” Dayal said. “And our new datacenter is a testament to our commitment to India and to keeping its infrastructure and citizens safe as the threat landscape evolves.”

Leading Indian businesses - including Dhanuka and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital - use the SentinelOne platform to enhance their security posture and maintain the safety of critical infrastructure on which the country and its people rely. And they are joined by more than 10,000 other customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, and prominent governments around the world. Click here to learn more about the results they are achieving.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the leader in autonomous cybersecurity. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

