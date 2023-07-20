FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it will issue financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the market opens on August 4, 2023.

Following the release, Fubo Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will host a conference call to review results and provide a brief business and outlook update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-In Details:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6193

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-1901

Conference ID: 6903005

The live webcast will be also available on the Events & Presentations page of Fubo’s investor relations website. Participants should join the webcast 10 minutes in advance to ensure that they are connected prior to the event. An archived replay will be available on Fubo’s website following the call.

To enhance engagement with Fubo’s shareholder base, the company is partnering with Say Technologies for its earnings call. Beginning Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET, shareholders can submit questions at app.saytechnologies.com/fubo-2023-q2. Fubo management will respond during the earnings call to a selection of questions received. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the earnings call. Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv.

