Largest Children's Hospital in the United States Standardizes on Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

33 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2023

Texas Children's Hospital consolidates seven business systems on Oracle to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the employee experience

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Hospital, the largest children's hospital in the United States, has implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to support its mission to create a healthier future for children and women throughout its global community. With Oracle Fusion Applications, Texas Children's Hospital has been able to consolidate seven business systems on one integrated platform to improve recruitment and employee retention, increase efficiency, help reduce costs, and enable its staff to dedicate more time to patients.

Texas Children's Hospital, one of the nation's top ranked pediatric hospitals and the top ranked pediatric hospital in the state of Texas, is also recognized as one of the largest and most comprehensive pediatric and women's health care organizations in the world. To keep up with the demands of its growing operations and to ensure its staff and clinicians can spend as much time as possible focusing on patient care, Texas Children's Hospital needed to streamline and simplify its existing business processes. After careful evaluation, Texas Children's Hospital decided to move finance, HR, and supply chain processes to the cloud with Oracle Fusion Applications.

"Our previous systems required a lot of manual effort to use and maintain and this was becoming an unsustainable burden on our employees," said Myra Davis, executive vice president and chief information innovation officer, Texas Children's Hospital. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, we've been able to streamline and automate business processes and this allows our staff and clinicians to spend more time with patients. Oracle provided hands-on support during implementation to ensure we rapidly gained value from our new system, and we continue to benefit from quarterly updates that enable us to constantly improve productivity."

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Planning Management (EPM)Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Texas Children's Hospital has been able to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage its finance, planning, HR, and supply chain operations on a single integrated platform

"Recent events pushed the world's largest industry to a near breaking point and highlighted the challenges of running countless disconnected systems," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, Texas Children's Hospital has been able to increase visibility into its business and reduce the administrative burden on its employees. With Oracle's complete suite of healthcare-focused solutions, we are committed to solving the healthcare industry's biggest challenges and helping customers find new efficiencies, drive down costs, and continually improve patient outcomes."

The implementation was managed by Oracle Consulting.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Texas Children's Hospital
Texas Children's, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education, and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

