CSG Forte Earns Best API Set by The Strawhecker Group in 2023 Best of Breed API Awards

33 minutes ago
CSG Forte, aCSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) company and the leader in complete and customizable digital payments, was recognized by The Strawhecker Group (TSG) as the Best API Set in the 2023 Best of Breed API Awards. The awards are based on TSG’s Global Experience Monitoring (GEM) platform, which ranks the overall API experience of payment gateways across functionality, documentation and integration and development. CSG Forte was highlighted for its user-friendly experience for developers and additionally named a runner-up for Overall API Assessment, API Set: Specifications and Developer Roadmap.

"To attract, retain and forge strong relationships with merchants, gateway and payment technology providers like CSG Forte rely on technology, open-source platforms and the development communities of the future to continuously improve our offerings,” said Jeff Kump, President, CSG Forte. “Our unwavering commitment to adaptability, innovation and investment in our platform allows us to deliver unparalleled payment experiences to our customers. This recognition is a testament to the creative minds and dedication of the entire CSG Forte team, and we are honored to be named a leader by The Strawhecker Group for the third year in a row."

“We are excited to recognize CSG Forte for its exceptional API Set, which surpassed the average API Set total score by over 13 points,” said Mike Strawhecker, President, TSG. “Our annual awards give payment platforms the data to make impactful adjustments, and the CSG Forte team consistently uses our GEM Suite to improve and set new standards for the industry.”

CSG Forte delivers a single, end-to-end cloud-based payments platform that helps merchants grow their business quickly, scale payments smarter and mitigate fraud risks. With CSG Forte’s award-winning technology, organizations can modernize and simplify how customers pay bills, drive more on-time payments and improve customer satisfaction with a low-code, single unified digital platform. With experience in payment processing across ACH and card payments, acceptance, authorization and management, CSG Forte handles tens of billions of dollars in payments for nearly 100,000 merchants annually.

For more information about CSG Forte, please visit: www.forte.net.

About CSG Forte

CSG Forte, a CSG company, delivers digital payments solutions that help organizations scale faster and smarter. With CSG Forte, organizations process omnichannel payments across a best of breed, PCI-compliant digital platform that allows customers to make any payments, via any channel, at any time. Our award-winning technology empowers organizations to modernize how customers pay bills, increasing on-time payments and customer satisfaction while using a single low-code, unified digital platform. CSG Forte manages over 160 million transactions and over 98 billion dollars in payments annually for nearly 100,000 merchants across government, telecom, property management, healthcare and other industries.

To learn more, visit www.forte.net and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to learn more about how to be a change-maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713716696/en/

