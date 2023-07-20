Continued Recognition Affirms FNB's Status as Employer of Choice

PITTSBURGH, Pa., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), the holding company for First National Bank, announced it has won additional awards affirming its status as an employer of choice.

Nationally, FNB was named to Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Greatest Workplaces. The Company also continued to add to its extensive list of honors from Energage, ranking among the research firm's Top Workplaces for Financial Services for the third consecutive year and as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for the ninth consecutive year.

"Engaged employees are integral to our success," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our award-winning culture enables FNB to retain and hire exceptional employees who lead the industry in innovation, client service and financial results."

For its list of America's Greatest Workplaces, Newsweek partners with Plant-A Insights Group to conduct a large-scale employer study based on more than 389,000 company reviews. The list is based on performance in the following areas: company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce.

Energage compiles its rankings based solely on employee feedback. The Top Workplaces for Financial Services recognition is awarded to companies in the financial industry that prioritize a people-centered culture. Energage partners with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland for its annual list of the top employers in Northeast Ohio, which celebrates companies that build, nurture and value their employees.

These awards join a growing list of external recognition for FNB. So far this year, the Company has been named to Forbes' lists of America's Best Banks and the World's Best Banks and selected as a Celent Model Bank for Omnichannel Retail Delivery, in addition to its more than 50 total national and regional workplace awards.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $44 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

