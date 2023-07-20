Competition for talent top influence on benefit strategy for most U.S. employers, WTW survey finds

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Rising costs still a balancing act for employers

ARLINGTON, Va., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies grapple with attracting and retaining key talent, investment in employee benefits remains a key priority for most U.S. employers; however, many still face cost challenges as benefit expenses continue to rise, according to a new survey from leading global advisory, broking and solutions company WTW ( WTW).

WTW’s 2023 Benefit Trends Survey found that competition for talent (80%) and rising costs (67%) are the top two priorities influencing employers’ benefit strategies followed by focus on inclusion and diversity (41%) and rising mental health issues (39%).

While competition for talent has been a priority for the past few years, the survey found it to be top of mind in 2023. Almost two-thirds (65%) of employers feel that their current benefit plan is effective or highly effective in attracting and retaining key talent, and half (49%) are focused on their benefit plans meeting needs across all employees. As they look to meet these needs, employers plan to improve their benefits position in financial wellbeing (43%) and mental health support (37%).

“Employee benefits are significant differentiators in attracting and retaining key talent, and companies must prioritize in order to be an employer of choice,” said Courtney Stubblefield, managing director and Insights & Commercialization leader, Health & Benefits, WTW. “Employers must focus on what their workforce needs by assessing the value of benefits and their impact on employees. This can be challenging given the complexity of benefit programs and the need to simplify operations.”

As most (75%) companies look to focus on managing plan costs in their strategy, balancing employee needs might prove more difficult. Employers are anticipating cost to be a top challenge for benefit budgets in the next two years. Almost half (46%) are concerned about the persistence of higher inflation on their benefits budget, while 36% expect an impact from the weakening economy and current business environment.

In a bid to manage costs and simplify offerings, 66% of employers have taken action to improve vendor contract terms, while 83% are planning to do so. About one-third have taken action to bundle services into one package from a single vendor, while another third is planning to do so. About one-third of employers are mitigating retirement plan risk, and 36% have plans to do so. Alternatively, almost two fifths (43%) have increased the employee share of cost, while another half (48%) are planning to do so.

For some employers, their only option is to evaluate strategically the benefits they offer in response to rising costs. Seven percent of employers have opted to reduce the generosity of their benefit programs overall, while 15% have plans to do so.

“The current state of both the economy and labor market is putting employers in a precarious position, balancing the competition for talent with the rising cost of services, while budgets remain tight,” said Debby Moorman, managing director and head of Health & Benefits, North America, WTW.

“This is especially challenging when employees are seeking benefit provisions that support the key areas of inclusive wellbeing, lifestyle and financial protection and are at the same time environmentally and socially conscious,” added Moorman.

About the survey

WTW surveyed 595 U.S. organizations across a broad range of industries about their benefit strategies between March and April of 2023 for its 2023 Benefit Trends Survey.

About WTW

At WTW ( WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com. 

ti?nf=ODg3NDE3MSM1NjkxMzUwIzIwMTA4MTE=
Willis-Towers-Watson-Public-Li.png
Media contact:
Ileana Feoli: +1 212 309 5504
[email protected]
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.