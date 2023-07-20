CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Changes for 13 Funds

CI Global Asset Management(“CI GAM”) announces risk rating changes for certain mutual funds, as follows:

Fund

New Rating

Previous Rating

CI American Small Companies Corporate Class

Medium-to-High

Medium

CI American Small Companies Fund

CI Global Alpha Innovators Corporate Class

High

Medium-to-High

CI Global Smaller Companies Corporate Class

Medium-to-High

Medium

CI Global Smaller Companies Fund

CI Global Smaller Companies Private Pool

CI Global Quality Dividend Managed Corporate Class

Medium

Low-to-Medium

CI Global Quality Dividend Managed Fund

CI Mosaic Balanced Income ETF Portfolio

Low-to-Medium

Low

CI Portfolio Series Conservative Fund

CI Select 60i40e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

Global Income Allocation Pool

Global Income Allocation Corporate Class

The risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $400.9 billion in assets as at May 31, 2023.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2023. All rights reserved.

