Public invited to support Stock the Box food drive

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank announced today its upcoming Volunteer Day of Service and Stock the Box initiatives, aimed at addressing food security in the communities it serves. These initiatives showcase the company's ongoing commitment to supporting its communities and making a positive impact.

"Community means something really special at Associated Bank – and for our colleagues, that starts with volunteering," said Andy Harmening, president and CEO, Associated Bank. "Our Volunteer Day of Service is focused on food security because it supports a basic need across all our markets and it is a cause that our colleagues are passionate about."

Associated Bank will host its first companywide Volunteer Day of Service on Wednesday, July 26. During this event, colleagues from all branches and office locations will volunteer in activities that directly address food security in their respective communities. Branch hours will be adjusted to continue customer service while also allowing colleagues the opportunity to volunteer.

From July 10 to July 25, all Associated Bank locations will host a Stock the Box food drive. The drive will collect nonperishable food items that will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. Customers and community members are invited to drop off nonperishable, non-glass food items in Stock the Box collection bins located at each branch through July 25.

Associated Bank has long-standing relationships with hunger-focused nonprofits like Greater Chicago Food Depository, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Wafer, Second Harvest and many others.

"Working with these organizations and further inviting our customers to join in supporting the cause provides a unique opportunity for us to work hand-in-hand with our community partners and neighbors in addressing food security needs," said Harmening. "These needs are especially important now when schools are out of session and youth hunger is even more prominent."

Associated Bank has a long history of supporting food security needs through food drives, financial contributions and volunteerism. The July 26 Volunteer Day of Service is the company's first companywide volunteer event. In creating this opportunity, the company hopes to maximize its impact and provide all colleagues with an opportunity to support their communities. Volunteer activities on the Day of Service will vary by market, focusing on packaging, sorting and organizing food to ensure efficient distribution to those in need.

For more information on Day of Service and Stock the Box event, please email [email protected] or visit https://newsroom.associatedbank.com/stories/coming-soon-associated-bank-day-of-service-and-stock-the-box

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

