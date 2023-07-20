Golden Entertainment to Report 2023 Second Quarter Results on July 31 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

1 hours ago
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2023 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 31, 2023, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (833) 816-1405 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-0498. A replay will be available beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the passcode is 10179702. The replay will be available until August 7, 2023. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment’s management, please contact JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or [email protected].

About Golden

Golden owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns, and distributed gaming operations. Golden operates 16,500 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden owns ten casinos – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland – and 65 gaming taverns in Nevada. Through its Distributed Gaming Operations in Nevada and Montana, Golden operates video gaming devices at nearly 1,000 locations. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

