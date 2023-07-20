Heartland Express Receives 10,000th Freightliner Tractor

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. ( HTLD) received their 10,000th Freightliner tractor in North Liberty, Iowa during their Driver Appreciation event held on July 12, 2023. The events celebrated their drivers, office and shop employees, and key vendor partners. John O’Leary, President and CEO of Daimler Truck North America was on hand to present the truck to Mike Gerdin, President and CEO of Heartland Express.

John O’Leary stated “Heartland Express has been a long-standing partner of Daimler Truck and Freightliner and we’re very pleased to present their 10,000th truck. Our relationship goes back decades, and we look forward to a long and successful future together.”

Mike Gerdin was pleased to accept the truck and had this to say, “Heartland Express and Freightliner have been working successfully together for a long time and this is a huge milestone for our company. We rely on our equipment to keep our drivers safe and allow us to provide award-winning service that we are known for across our industry. Our drivers love Freightliner for their comfort, reliability, and safety. We want to thank Daimler Truck North America, Freightliner, McCoy Group, and Truck Country for their partnership over the years.”

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States and Mexico. Heartland focuses primarily on regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

