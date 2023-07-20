Bausch Health to Announce Second-Quarter 2023 Results on Aug. 3

July 13, 2023
LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) will release its second-quarter financial results on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
Time:
8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT
Webcast:

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

To participate in the live Q&A session, please register using this link to receive a PIN, which will be sent an hour before the conference call.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Mark Maico
[email protected]
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)
(908) 541-2102

Media Contact:

Kevin Wiggins
[email protected]
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767436/Bausch-Health-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-2023-Results-on-Aug-3

