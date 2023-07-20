Freedom Holdings Corporate Update; ANNOUNCES Management Has Engaged A Firm To Complete the 15c211 Application

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

OSSIAN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Freedom Holdings, Inc. aka Freedom Acquisition Corp (OTC PINK:FHLD) ("FHLD" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce Freedom Holdings new management has engaged a firm to complete its 15c211 application bringing the company audit, regulatory filings and disclosure completely current and up to date. The Company is showing as "PINK CURRENT" on OTC Markets and are now working to reactivate the 15c211 with plans to be listed as QB on the OTC Markets board.

We are looking into other cannabis companies to acquire and merge under the freedom umbrella and continue growing our business plan.

Press Release Contact:
John Vivian
Freedom Holdings, Inc.
818-357-3185

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. We caution prospective investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: FREEDOM HLDG INC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767458/Freedom-Holdings-Corporate-Update-ANNOUNCES-Management-Has-Engaged-A-Firm-To-Complete-the-15c211-Application

img.ashx?id=767458
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.