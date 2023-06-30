Encompass Health announces date of 2023 second quarter earnings call

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 13, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Aug. 1, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 2, 2023, to discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-267-6316 and giving the conference ID EHCQ223. International callers should dial 203-518-9765 and give the same conference ID. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 158 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Casey Winger | 205-970-5912
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Miller | 205-970-5860
[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

