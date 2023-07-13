INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL & VIDEO WEBCAST PRESENTATION

LIMA, Peru, July 13, 2023

LIMA, Peru, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS) announced today that it will host its Second Quarter 2023 earnings conference call & video webcast presentation.

The conference call will take place on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 9:00 am Lima Time / 10:00 am New York Time.

Presenting for IFS:
Mr. Luis Felipe Castellanos - Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp Financial Services
Ms. Michela Casassa - Chief Financial Officer, Intercorp Financial Services
Mr. Gonzalo Basadre – Chief Executive Officer, Interseguro
Mr. Bruno Ferreccio – Chief Executive Officer, Inteligo
Mr. Carlos Tori, Executive Vice President of Payments at Intercorp Financial Services

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:
From within the U.S.: +1 (866) 807-9684
From outside the U.S.: +1 (412) 317-5415
Conference ID: IFS

There will be a live video webcast presentation on this event available at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3mJ0R2Qq

A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion at: www.ifs.com.pe

Intercorp Financial Services will release Second Quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after the market close.

In accordance with IFS' corporate disclosure policy, the Company's Quiet Period will begin on July 20, 2023, and will conclude after Second Quarter 2023 financial results have been published. During the Quiet Period, IFS will not disclose any financial information or comment on its financial results or operations.

About the Company:
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS") is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro"), Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo") and Procesos de Medios de Pago S.A. and its subsidiary Izipay S.A.C. ("Izipay"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB. Izipay is a payments company and provider of products and services related to payments acquirer, correspondent banking, and credit cards processor.

