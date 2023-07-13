Protiviti Recognized by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 13, 2023

Consulting firm recognized for culture of innovation 

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Fast Company 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned the prestigious recognition. The list recognizes 100 companies from around the world that are successfully fostering cultures of innovation, encouraging employees at every level to discover, explore and invent – resulting in improved processes, new products and unique approaches to doing business.

Protiviti earned the honor based on its strategic focus and investment in innovations that create a positive impact for clients, employees and communities. One of the firm's core values, innovation is embedded throughout Protiviti's global training, communications and service delivery. Employees are encouraged to find collaborative, innovative problem-solving approaches supported by the latest technology tools and training, with access to global innovation sites resulting in the best solutions for clients and the business.

"A culture focused on empowering our people to collaborate, solve problems and innovate whenever possible sets a solid foundation for the genesis of new ideas and ways of thinking," said Protiviti Executive Vice President, Global Solutions, Cory Gunderson. "By approaching business challenges with curiosity and an innovation mindset, our teams stretch their creative and critical thinking to reimagine business processes that drive positive results for our organization and clients. We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our ongoing commitment to innovation."

Protiviti offers employees human-centered "design thinking" training and the opportunity to apply for a four-month residency at one of its innovation sites, which serve as in-house incubators and idea accelerators. These colleagues collaborate worldwide to solve real-life client challenges while gaining skills and certifications in Agile software development, human-centered design, emerging technologies, storytelling and user experience design.

"At Protiviti, we understand the value of delivering new ideas and approaches to help continually move the needle forward," said Ashley Cuevas, global innovation leader for Protiviti. "Innovation is ingrained in our culture, and it's a priority to ensure our people have the tools, training and support they need to work with their teams and our clients to create new and better ways to do things."

Protiviti has been recognized multiple times as a great place to work, including being named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for nine consecutive years.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

