The Hanover Recognized as a Best Place to Work by U.S. News & World Report, Disability Equality Index

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WORCESTER, Mass., July 13, 2023

WORCESTER, Mass., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) recently was  named to U.S. News & World Report's list of 2023-2024 Best Companies to Work For and was also recognized by the Disability Equality Index as a 2023 Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities.

The_Hanover_Insurance_Group_Logo.jpg

"We put great emphasis on building and maintaining a culture where highly talented people want to work, where our employees feel a sense of belonging, and where they are able to build fulfilling and rewarding careers," said Denise Lowsley, chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "In our business, where judgement and service are paramount, our employees are our greatest asset. It's critical we cultivate an environment where all individuals are welcomed, supported and engaged. While there is always more work to do, we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to being a best place to work."

U.S. News & World Report ranked 200 publicly traded companies in its inaugural Best Companies to Work For list. Companies were scored on evolving employee sentiment of what makes a workplace a "best place to work" and analyzed based on that sentiment and other information to evaluate quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, career opportunities and professional development.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) was launched by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities. It is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps Fortune 1000 companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Scoring a 100 on the index, The Hanover was recognized for its disability inclusion efforts across five areas: culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

The Hanover was also named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, one of the top 125 'JUST' Companies by JUST Capital, and one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes.

A leading property and casualty insurance carrier, The Hanover has more than 4,600 employees in the U.S. and provides insurance protection for individuals, families, and businesses. To find out more about employment opportunities at The Hanover, please visit www.hanover.com/careers.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:                   

Abby M. Clark                   

Emily P. Trevallion                                

[email protected]

[email protected]

508-855-3549                     

508-855-3263

favicon.png?sn=NY57106&sd=2023-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-recognized-as-a-best-place-to-work-by-us-news--world-report-disability-equality-index-301876810.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY57106&Transmission_Id=202307131101PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY57106&DateId=20230713
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.