WORCESTER, Mass., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) recently was named to U.S. News & World Report's list of 2023-2024 Best Companies to Work For and was also recognized by the Disability Equality Index as a 2023 Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities.

"We put great emphasis on building and maintaining a culture where highly talented people want to work, where our employees feel a sense of belonging, and where they are able to build fulfilling and rewarding careers," said Denise Lowsley, chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "In our business, where judgement and service are paramount, our employees are our greatest asset. It's critical we cultivate an environment where all individuals are welcomed, supported and engaged. While there is always more work to do, we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to being a best place to work."

U.S. News & World Report ranked 200 publicly traded companies in its inaugural Best Companies to Work For list. Companies were scored on evolving employee sentiment of what makes a workplace a "best place to work" and analyzed based on that sentiment and other information to evaluate quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, career opportunities and professional development.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) was launched by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities. It is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps Fortune 1000 companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Scoring a 100 on the index, The Hanover was recognized for its disability inclusion efforts across five areas: culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

The Hanover was also named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, one of the top 125 'JUST' Companies by JUST Capital, and one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes.

A leading property and casualty insurance carrier, The Hanover has more than 4,600 employees in the U.S. and provides insurance protection for individuals, families, and businesses. To find out more about employment opportunities at The Hanover, please visit www.hanover.com/careers.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-recognized-as-a-best-place-to-work-by-us-news--world-report-disability-equality-index-301876810.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.