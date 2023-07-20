BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the launch of the Eyce Glacier in celebration of the brand's 10-year anniversary.

The Eyce Glacier, a compact water pipe, is a tribute to Eyce's roots. Using ice to cool the smoke, the Glacier produces a refreshing and smooth experience. Under the optically clear lid a water chamber that can be frozen creates cooled surfaces that smoke zig zags through. With a split two-part design the pipe is easily disassembled for cleaning and reassembled again for use. Designed with Eyce's patented snap-in glass bowl and stainless steel poker, the pipe features six magnets that are used to create a tight connection between the two halves.

"Reaching our 10th anniversary at Eyce is a milestone we're all very proud of," said Charles Hoch, Greenlane SVP of Product. "The Glacier pipe, with its simple and sleek integrated ice chamber, takes us full circle to where it all started and commemorates the occasion in a special way."

"The launch of the Eyce Glacier marks another product offering from Greenlane's innovative house of brands this year," said Craig Snyder, Greenlane CEO. "We're excited to continue implementing our business strategy and developing new products for growth and success."

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Higher Standards,Groove, and Eyce, and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products such as Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Pax, VIBES, and CCELL through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, EyceMolds.com, HigherStandards.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

