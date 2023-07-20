BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), today launched a breakthrough solution for protecting operational technology (OT) environments, which stops even the most advanced and dangerous cyberattacks before they do harm. ARIA Zero Trust PROTECT (AZT PROTECT™) is an advanced AI-driven endpoint protection solution that protects devices running critical applications in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, transportation, energy, utilities, smart manufacturing, and autonomous vehicles.

Why AZT PROTECT's patented approach:

OT devices have traditionally been sealed off from the outside world, but - increasingly connected to the internet - OT networks have suffered several high-profile cyberattacks in recent years. As a result, governments around the world are issuing directives ordering operators of critical OT infrastructure to protect their systems, which is seeing OT devices placed under the same cybersecurity umbrella as IT systems. However, the practice of continuous security patching in the IT world is not fit for purpose for critical OT devices that cannot easily be taken offline at a moment's notice without causing shutdowns and significant associated revenue loss. Patching still leaves OT networks vulnerable to attack because many known and all unknown application verbalities have no patches to stop exploits.

Today's leading next-generation antivirus (NAV) and endpoint detection response (EDR) solutions only guard against known threats and require time to respond to never-seen-before exploits. By contrast, AZT PROTECT uses a patented AI-driven approach to automatically lock these critical assets down from attack - without the need for updates. It learns known good applications and processes and blocks everything else. It reduces application vulnerability exploits to near zero by neutralizing threats in real-time before they cause harm, using a revolutionary AI-driven patented technique for analyzing executable code, scripts, and processes to discover and stop attacks. It prevents the full range of cybersecurity threats, including the most advanced zero-day and supply chain attacks, without the need for constant security patching.

"The vulnerability surface of OT networks continues to grow, while OT environments continue to suffer from a severe lack of skilled staff to continuously patch and investigate issues, which can result in millions of dollars in lost revenue," said Gary Southwell, Vice President and General Manager, ARIA Cybersecurity. "Today's enterprise EDR solutions are therefore simply not fit for purpose for OT. These environments need a solution that shoulders all the work and stops whatever harm comes their way. Custom-built for OT environments, AZT PROTECT secures production infrastructure from even the most advanced cybersecurity attacks and intrusions, including those that have never been seen before. We are seeing strong interest in this novel approach from some of the largest critical infrastructure OT operators in the US."

AZT PROTECT works with existing cybersecurity infrastructure and can be up and running in minutes, requiring no special training. It protects a range of operating systems, stretching back two decades in the case of Windows OS, ensuring ongoing return on investment in legacy infrastructure. It works across all devices and applications without impacting performance and does not rely on internet connectivity, making it suitable for fully "air-gapped" OT environments.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSP Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new simple to deploy effective ways to monitor and protect your environment from disruptive cyberattacks. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security posture-no matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA ATZ PROTECT endpoint protection, ARIA ADR Advanced Detection and Response AI-based SIEM, and the ARIA US-based, US citizen-staffed 24x7 SOC service that helps customers take our products as a managed monitored service as required, along with our Myricom SmartNIC network adapters. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defence and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

